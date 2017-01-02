版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens, Mexico peso flat in thin trading

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 2 The Brazilian real and the
Mexican peso seesawed on Monday, the first trading day of the
year, in thin trading volumes due to holidays in the United
States and other Latin American markets.
    The real weakened 0.99 percent, after posting its
best yearly performance in seven years in 2016. The Mexican peso
 was flat after its worst annual performance since 2008.
    Traders adjusted their holdings in Brazil to moves in global
financial markets on Dec. 30, when Brazilian markets were closed
ahead of the New Year's holiday.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell more
than 1 percent, weighed down by shares of blue-chips Petróleo
Brasileiro SA  and Vale SA.
    U.S.-listed shares in both companies  
 had dropped on Friday as investors booked profits from
hefty gains throughout 2016.
    Colombian and Chilean markets did not open on Monday due to
local holidays.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2233 GMT:  
 Stock indexes                               daily %
                                  Latest      change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             861.88      -0.05
                                           
 MSCI LatAm                       2326.53       -0.6
                                           
 Brazil Bovespa                  59588.70      -1.06
 Mexico IPC                      45695.10       0.11
 Chile IPSA                       4151.39       0.58
                                           
 Chile IGPA                      20734.17       1.09
 Argentina MerVal                17504.82       3.46
                                           
 Colombia IGBC                   10064.93      -0.41
                                           
 Venezuela IBC                   31633.66      -0.23
    

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Paulina
Osorio; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jonathan Oatis)
