EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico cenbank intervenes to prop peso, fend off life lows

    SAO PAULO, Jan 5 The Mexican peso strengthened
slightly on Thursday in a day of volatile trading after the
central bank sold dollars to support the ailing currency, which
has been battered by uncertainty over U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump.
    The peso firmed 0.13 percent to 21.4225 per dollar
following the intervention, a day after the slumping currency
hit a record low. 
    Traders said the bank sold $1 billion in New York and Mexico
in its first such move since February 2016. Mexican financial
authorities were mum on the amount, but said they could not rule
out further discretionary intervention to staunch the bleeding. 
    Analysts with BNP Paribas praised the move, saying the bank
will need to adopt a more aggressive intervention policy than it
did in the last two years in order to correct currency
imbalances.
    In a client note, they estimated the Mexican central bank
currently has more than $40 billion on hand it could use to
buffer the peso's decline.
    The currency posted its worst yearly performance since 2008
last year on concerns that Trump could enact protectionist
policies against Mexico.
    It extended losses in the first days of 2017 after carmaker
Ford Motor Co announced it would cancel a planned $1.6
billion investment in central Mexico following criticism by
Trump. 
    The peso fell again on Thursday afternoon when Trump
threatened a hefty tax for Toyota if it builds its Corolla cars
for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico before
rebounding slightly.   
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
    
 Stock                                    Latest    daily % change  YTD % change
   indexes                                                          
 MSCI Emerging Markets                    881.72    1.18            2.26
                                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                               2403.05   0.98            2.67
                                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                           62070.98  0.78            3.06
 Mexico IPC                               46719.99  0.28            2.36
 Chile IPSA                               4163.65   -0.11           0.30
 Chile IGPA                               20785.21  -0.12           0.25
 Argentina MerVal                         18222.70  0.43            7.71
 Colombia IGBC                            10317.51  0.28            1.87
 Venezuela IBC                            32611.87  2.43            2.86
                                                                    
 Currencies                               Latest    daily % change  YTD % change
 Brazil real                              3.1990    -0.08           1.57
 Mexico peso                              21.4350   0.07            -3.22
 Chile peso                               661.6     0.00            1.38
 Colombia peso                            2930.51   1.31            2.42
                                                                    
 Peru sol                                 3.364     0.00            1.49
 Argentina peso (interbank)               15.9550   0.88            -0.50
                                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)                16.82     0.83            0.00
                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Grant McCool)
