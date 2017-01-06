版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw on U.S. data; Mexico cenbank supports peso

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 6 Latin American currencies
seesawed on Friday after mixed U.S. jobs data, while the Mexican
peso strengthened after the central bank intervened for a second
day.
    The Brazilian real strengthened as much as 0.3
percent but then turned lower to weaken 0.6 percent at the
session low. The Colombian peso slipped 0.7 percent in
early afternoon trading.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased less than expected in
December but wages strongly rebounded. 
    Traders have been closely following U.S. economic reports 
to try to figure out how many times the Federal Reserve could
raise interest rates this year.
    Many believe the U.S. central bank will be forced to be more
aggressive due to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
anticipated policies of heavy spending and lower taxes,
potentially dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging
markets.
    Trump's campaign pledge to curtail trade ties with Mexico
has pummeled the Mexican peso, leading the central bank
to sell dollars for two straight days to cushion the currency's
decline.
    The bank confirmed on Friday it had sold dollars during the
Asian trading session after a similar operation during Mexican
and U.S. trading hours the day before. 
 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               880.86     -0.1     2.26
 MSCI LatAm                         2390.82    -0.51     2.67
 Brazil Bovespa                    61662.42    -0.66     2.38
 Mexico IPC                        46278.20    -0.95     1.39
 Chile IPSA                         4174.86     0.27     0.57
 Chile IGPA                        20833.11     0.23     0.48
 Argentina MerVal                  18272.82     0.27     8.01
 Colombia IGBC                     10285.53    -0.31     1.55
 Venezuela IBC                     32453.52    -0.49     2.36
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.2032    -0.21     1.44
 Mexico peso                        21.3100     0.53    -2.66
 Chile peso                           666.5    -0.74     0.63
 Colombia peso                         2909     0.74     3.18
 Peru sol                             3.369    -0.15     1.34
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.8400     0.80     0.22
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.74     0.78     0.48
                                                      
 

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
