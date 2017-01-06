EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw on U.S. data; Mexico cenbank supports peso

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 6 Latin American currencies seesawed on Friday after mixed U.S. jobs data, while the Mexican peso strengthened after the central bank intervened for a second day. The Brazilian real strengthened as much as 0.3 percent but then turned lower to weaken 0.6 percent at the session low. The Colombian peso slipped 0.7 percent in early afternoon trading. U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased less than expected in December but wages strongly rebounded. Traders have been closely following U.S. economic reports to try to figure out how many times the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this year. Many believe the U.S. central bank will be forced to be more aggressive due to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated policies of heavy spending and lower taxes, potentially dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging markets. Trump's campaign pledge to curtail trade ties with Mexico has pummeled the Mexican peso, leading the central bank to sell dollars for two straight days to cushion the currency's decline. The bank confirmed on Friday it had sold dollars during the Asian trading session after a similar operation during Mexican and U.S. trading hours the day before. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 880.86 -0.1 2.26 MSCI LatAm 2390.82 -0.51 2.67 Brazil Bovespa 61662.42 -0.66 2.38 Mexico IPC 46278.20 -0.95 1.39 Chile IPSA 4174.86 0.27 0.57 Chile IGPA 20833.11 0.23 0.48 Argentina MerVal 18272.82 0.27 8.01 Colombia IGBC 10285.53 -0.31 1.55 Venezuela IBC 32453.52 -0.49 2.36 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2032 -0.21 1.44 Mexico peso 21.3100 0.53 -2.66 Chile peso 666.5 -0.74 0.63 Colombia peso 2909 0.74 3.18 Peru sol 3.369 -0.15 1.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8400 0.80 0.22 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.74 0.78 0.48 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)