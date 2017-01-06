版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX seesaws on U.S. data; Mexico cenbank supports peso

(Updates with final prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 6 Latin American currencies
seesawed on Friday after mixed U.S. jobs data, while the Mexican
peso strengthened after the central bank intervened for a second
straight day.
    The Brazilian real strengthened as much as 0.3
percent but then turned lower to close almost flat. The Chilean
peso had slipped 0.88 percent by close of trading.
    U.S. non-farm payrolls increased less than expected in
December but wages strongly rebounded. 
    Traders have been closely following U.S. economic reports 
to try to figure out how many times the Federal Reserve could
raise interest rates this year.
    Many believe the U.S. central bank will have to be more
aggressive due to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
anticipated policies of heavy spending and lower taxes,
potentially dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging
markets.
    Trump's campaign threat to disrupt trade ties with Mexico
has pummeled the Mexican peso, leading the central bank
to sell dollars for two straight days to cushion the currency's
decline. The peso closed up by nearly 1 percent.
    The bank confirmed on Friday it had sold dollars during the
Asian trading session after a similar operation during Mexican
and U.S. trading hours the day before. 
 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
 Stock indexes                     Latest      Daily  YTD pct
                                                 pct   change
                                              change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets               881.11    -0.07     2.18
 MSCI LatAm                         2382.45    -0.86     1.79
 Brazil Bovespa                    61665.37    -0.65     2.39
 Mexico IPC                        46071.57    -1.39     0.94
 Chile IPSA                         4174.14     0.18     0.48
 Chile IGPA                        20818.33     0.16     0.41
 Argentina MerVal                  18284.28     0.33     8.08
 Colombia IGBC                     10276.37     -0.4     1.46
 Venezuela IBC                     32457.08    -0.47     2.37
                                                             
 Currencies                          Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                                 pct   change
                                              change  
 Brazil real                         3.2227    -0.05     0.82
 Mexico peso                        21.2185     0.95    -2.41
 Chile peso                           667.5    -0.88     0.48
 Colombia peso                      2923.95     0.22     2.65
 Peru sol                             3.377    -0.36     1.10
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.8000     0.93     0.47
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.81     0.06     0.06
                                                      
 
 (Editing by Sandra Maler)
