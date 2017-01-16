EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens on Trump auto tariff threat

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 The Mexican peso weakened on
Monday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to
slap tariffs on German carmakers, which are stepping up
production in low-cost Mexican plants.
In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Trump warned he
would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to
the U.S. market, following campaign promises to revive U.S.
industrial jobs and curtail imports from Mexico.
Earlier this month, Ford Motor Co scrapped a planned
Mexican car factory following criticism from Trump on Twitter,
driving the peso to an all-time low.
The peso weakened 0.8 percent on Monday, the
worst-performing currency in Latin America. Other currencies
seesawed in thin trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed
due to a holiday.
Brazilian stocks inched up 0.1 percent, supported by rising
shares of miner Vale SA and key shareholder Bradespar
SA.
Iron ore futures in China soared as much as 8 percent to a
three-year peak, lifted by stronger steel prices that continued
to benefit from Beijing's campaign to slash excess capacity.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 889.55 -0.72 3.91
MSCI LatAm 2417.92 -0.24 3.55
Brazil Bovespa 63744.94 0.15 5.84
Mexico IPC 46006.98 -0.38 0.80
Chile IPSA 4231.40 -0.08 1.93
Chile IGPA 21096.07 -0.07 1.75
Argentina MerVal 18956.97 0.38 12.05
Colombia IGBC 10238.06 0 1.09
Venezuela IBC 31559.91 -0.18 -0.46
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2230 -0.08 0.81
Mexico peso 21.6450 -0.79 -4.16
Chile peso 661 -0.35 1.47
Colombia peso 2942 0.07 2.02
Peru sol 3.366 -0.12 1.43
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8300 0.16 0.28
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.74 0.54 0.48
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)