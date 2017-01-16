EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens on Trump auto tariff threat

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
(Updates Table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 16 The Mexican peso fell more than 1 percent on Monday, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on German carmakers, which are stepping up production in low-cost Mexican plants. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Trump warned he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market, following campaign promises to revive U.S. industrial jobs and curtail imports from Mexico. Earlier this month, Ford Motor Co scrapped a planned Mexican car factory following criticism from Trump on Twitter, driving the peso to an all-time low. The peso weakened 1.2 percent on Monday, the worst-performing currency in Latin America. Other currencies were mixed in thin trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed due to a holiday. Brazilian stocks inched up 0.2 percent, supported by rising shares of miner Vale SA and key shareholder Bradespar SA. Key Latin American currencies at 2315 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2370 0.51 0.37 Mexico peso 21.7335 -1.19 -4.55 Chile peso 662.10 -0.51 1.29 Colombia peso 2937.79 0.21 2.16 Peru sol 3.3690 -0.20 1.33 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.