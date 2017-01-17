EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real strengthens as central bank resumes intervention

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 17 The Brazilian real strengthened on Tuesday as the central bank resumed market intervention after standing pat for a month. The central bank sold $600 million worth of traditional currency swaps, which function like dollar sales for future delivery to investors, to roll over February maturities. The bank had refrained from intervening since Dec. 12 as the currency consolidated near 3.2 to the dollar. The real firmed 0.76 percent to 3.21 on Tuesday after slipping 2 percent in the two previous trading days. The central bank currently holds $26.6 billion worth of swaps on its balance sheet, with $6.4 billion maturing next month. Brazil's central bank is the latest in Latin America to spring into action after uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies triggered a rash of currency volatility. The Mexican central bank twice sold dollars to curb the peso's decline this year. The peso firmed 0.7 percent on Tuesday but remained near the all-time low set last week. Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> narrowed as traders increased bets that the central bank will cut interest rates by an additional 75 basis points next month. According to the minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting, when it reduced the benchmark Selic rate by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points, a more ample supply of money will help the economy recover without hurting a decline in inflation. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1330 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 895.31 0.7 3.11 MSCI LatAm 2421.34 0.3 3.14 Brazil Bovespa 63728.31 -0.16 5.81 Chile IPSA 4223.70 0.03 1.74 Chile IGPA 21065.57 0.03 1.60 Venezuela IBC 30559.91 -3.57 -3.61 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2125 0.76 1.14 Mexico peso 21.5750 0.73 -3.85 Chile peso 659.6 0.38 1.68 Colombia peso 2919.3 0.63 2.82 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8700 0.19 0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.76 0.18 0.36 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)