EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as Trump uncertainty lingers

    SAO PAULO, Jan 23 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Monday as the dollar fell to a seven-week low
over investor concerns about protectionist pledges by U.S.
President Donald Trump. 
    The Mexican peso led gains, strengthening as much
as 1.5 percent to a two-week high before paring back advances to
close at 21.36 per greenback.
    The peso's gains came after Trump refrained from taking
initial actions on Monday that would disrupt trade with Mexico,
despite saying over the weekend that he planned to talk soon
with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin discussing the
North American Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA). 
    The peso had also strengthened on Friday following an
inauguration speech in which the new U.S. president did not
specifically mention Mexico after he had threatened to ditch
NAFTA during the campaign.
    Wider emerging markets rallied earlier in the day, with
MSCI's emerging markets index gaining nearly 1
percent.
    Still, traders warned of volatility in the coming weeks as
Trump's plans become clearer.
    Mexico's stock index rose 1.69 percent to a new
two-month high, with shares of telecommunications giant America
Movil gaining nearly 3 percent.  
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
 Stock indexes               daily %      YTD %
                              change     change
                 Latest               
 MSCI Emerging     902.14       0.99       4.62
 Markets                              
                                      
 MSCI LatAm       2518.09       2.58       7.58
 <.MILA00000PUS                       
 >                                    
 Brazil Bovespa  65748.63        1.9       9.17
                                      
 Mexico IPC      47116.24       1.69       3.23
                                      
 Chile IPSA       4258.88       0.01       2.59
                                      
 Chile IGPA      21227.68       0.03       2.38
                                      
 Argentina       19470.59       2.26      15.09
 MerVal                               
                                      
 Colombia IGBC   10125.36       0.02      -0.03
                                      
 Venezuela IBC   28272.44       1.12     -10.83
                                      
 Currencies                  daily %      YTD %
                              change     change
                                      
                   Latest             
 Brazil real       3.1678       0.40       2.57
                                      
                                      
 Mexico peso      21.3625       1.01      -2.90
                                      
                                      
 Chile peso         653.5       0.28       2.63
                                      
 Colombia peso     2925.2      -0.18       2.61
                                      
 Peru sol           3.283       0.30       3.99
                                      
                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Miguel Angel Gutierrez;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)
