EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks at highest in nearly 5 years on rising commodities

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazilian stocks hit a nearly five-year high on Tuesday as rising prices of commodities boosted shares of miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petrobras. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, rose to their highest since January 2013 as China iron ore futures rebounded after a four-day retreat. Some traders bet demand for basic metals will pick up following the Lunar New Year break as Beijing acts to boost economic activity. Vale shares, among the best performers this year, have also benefited from reports of a governance overhaul once its shareholder agreement is renewed as well as efforts to deleverage. Crude futures also rose on news of lower production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other key exporters, boosting shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA to a two-month peak. Currency markets, however, were mostly flat, as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies kept traders on edge. While his promises to renegotiate trade deals with Mexico and Canada have hurt the Mexican peso for months, some traders believe that could slow the U.S. economy, driving down the value of the dollar. The Mexican peso strengthened for the third straight day on Tuesday after nearing its all-time low earlier this month. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 909.40 0.8 4.62 MSCI LatAm 2535.80 0.7 7.58 Brazil Bovespa 66022.99 0.42 9.62 Mexico IPC 47511.44 0.84 4.09 Chile IPSA 4269.80 0.26 2.85 Chile IGPA 21314.53 0.41 2.80 Argentina MerVal 19710.28 1.23 16.51 Colombia IGBC 10149.38 0.24 0.21 Venezuela IBC 28307.39 0.12 -10.72 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1606 0.23 2.80 Mexico peso 21.2800 0.39 -2.52 Chile peso 653.6 -0.02 2.62 Colombia peso 2930.4 -0.18 2.43 Peru sol 3.28 0.09 4.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9500 0.06 -0.47 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.82 0.36 0.00 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)