EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks at highest in nearly 5 years on rising commodities

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazilian stocks hit a nearly
five-year high on Tuesday as rising prices of commodities
boosted shares of miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company
Petrobras.
    Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore
producer, rose to their highest since January 2013 as China iron
ore futures rebounded after a four-day retreat.
    Some traders bet demand for basic metals will pick up
following the Lunar New Year break as Beijing acts to boost
economic activity.
    Vale shares, among the best performers this year, have also
benefited from reports of a governance overhaul once its
shareholder agreement is renewed as well as efforts to
deleverage. 
    Crude futures  also rose on news of lower
production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and other key exporters, boosting shares of Petróleo
Brasileiro SA to a two-month peak.
    Currency markets, however, were mostly flat, as uncertainty
over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies kept
traders on edge.
    While his promises to renegotiate trade deals with Mexico
and Canada have hurt the Mexican peso for months, some traders
believe that could slow the U.S. economy, driving down the value
of the dollar.
    The Mexican peso strengthened for the third
straight day on Tuesday after nearing its all-time low earlier
this month.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                               Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets            909.40      0.8     4.62
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                      2535.80      0.7     7.58
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 66022.99     0.42     9.62
 Mexico IPC                     47511.44     0.84     4.09
 Chile IPSA                      4269.80     0.26     2.85
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     21314.53     0.41     2.80
 Argentina MerVal               19710.28     1.23    16.51
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                  10149.38     0.24     0.21
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                  28307.39     0.12   -10.72
                                                          
 Currencies                               daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.1606     0.23     2.80
                                                   
 Mexico peso                     21.2800     0.39    -2.52
                                                   
 Chile peso                        653.6    -0.02     2.62
                                                   
 Colombia peso                    2930.4    -0.18     2.43
 Peru sol                           3.28     0.09     4.09
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)      15.9500     0.06    -0.47
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         16.82     0.36     0.00
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
