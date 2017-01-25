版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 08:52 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks in biggest one-day rise since Trump election

By Bruno Federowski and Miguel Angel Gutierrez
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Mexico's blue-chip
stock index on Tuesday saw its largest one-day rise since the
election of President Donald Trump, just one day before key
negotiations on trade with the United States begin.
    The IPC rose 2.19 percent, its third consecutive day
of gains, as Mexico prepared to discuss changes in trade rules
about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a disruptive
fight with the United States over commerce. 
 
    The Mexican peso closed down 0.78 percent at 21.53
per dollar.
    Brazilian stocks hit a nearly five-year high on Tuesday as
rising prices of commodities boosted shares of miner Vale SA and
state-controlled oil company Petrobras.
    Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore
producer, rose to their highest since January 2013 as China iron
ore futures rebounded after a four-day retreat.
    Vale shares, among the best performers this year, have also
benefited from reports of a governance overhaul once its
shareholder agreement is renewed as well as efforts to
deleverage. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0025 GMT:
   
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                908.51    -0.01     5.38
 MSCI LatAm                          2535.10     0.68     8.31
 Brazil Bovespa                     65840.09     0.14     9.32
 Mexico IPC                         48149.61     2.19     5.49
 Chile IPSA                          4276.04      0.4     3.00
 Chile IGPA                         21344.64     0.55     2.94
 Argentina MerVal                   19366.94    -0.53    14.48
 Colombia IGBC                      10222.28     0.96     0.93
 Venezuela IBC                      27598.70    -2.38   -12.95
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Andrew Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐