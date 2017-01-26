EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens after Trump comments on border wall

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Mexican peso weakened on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Mexico should cancel a presidential visit to Washington if it refuses to pay for a proposed wall along the border. The peso slipped 0.3 percent after touching a three-week peak earlier in the day. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell 0.6 percent. Trump's comments on Twitter could undo a planned summit next week where he and his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto, were expected to discuss Trump's election campaign pledge to build a wall along their shared border and to renegotiate trade deals. Other emerging market currencies had weakened earlier in the day, led by a fall in the rouble after Russian authorities announced steps to increase central bank reserves. Emerging stock markets advanced, tracking gains in U.S. equities. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose nearly 1 percent following a local holiday, renewing a nearly four-year high on the back of a rally in financial stocks. Shares of Banco Santander Brasil rose 2.2 percent after posting fourth-quarter results that beat analysts expectations. Stocks of other banks also rose, with state-controlled Banco do Brasil leading gains in the index. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 916.24 0.45 5.79 MSCI LatAm 2551.92 0.56 8.42 Brazil Bovespa 66529.44 1.05 10.46 Mexico IPC 47993.09 -0.59 5.15 Chile IPSA 4297.07 0.02 3.51 Chile IGPA 21405.64 -0.16 3.24 Argentina MerVal 19504.95 0.5 15.29 Colombia IGBC 10203.99 0 0.75 Venezuela IBC 28279.97 -0.18 -10.80 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1823 -0.40 2.10 Mexico peso 21.1450 -0.31 -1.90 Chile peso 645.41 0.56 3.92 Colombia peso 2934.4 -0.27 2.29 Peru sol 3.3 -0.18 3.45 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9450 0.06 -0.44 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.78 0.42 0.24 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.