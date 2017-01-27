版本:
中国
2017年 1月 28日 星期六

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen after weak U.S. GDP data

(Updates table)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies
mostly strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S.
growth figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle
in the coming months.
    U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent
annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent
higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of
cheap oil and a strong dollar. 
    Some investors bet that could drive the central bank to
avoid increasing interest rate too quickly, supporting the
allure of high-yielding emerging market assets.
    Still, question marks hover over U.S. monetary policy as
traders ponder the economic implications of President Donald
Trump's pledges of heavy spending and protectionism.
    The Brazilian real strengthened around 1 percent,
while the Mexican peso strengthened 1.45 percent to
have its best week in almost a year after a phone call between
Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. 
    Shares of Mexican-owned Banorte gained nearly
3 percent on Mexico's IPC index on Friday, following a
strong fourth-quarter reporter posted by the bank a day prior.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2300 GMT:
 Stock indexes                     daily %      YTD %
                    Latest          change     change
 MSCI Emerging           915.92      -0.09       6.22
 Markets                                    
                                            
 MSCI LatAm             2547.95       0.61       8.86
                                            
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa        66033.99      -0.24       9.64
                                            
 Mexico IPC            47421.12       -0.4       3.90
                                            
 Chile IPSA             4275.72      -0.83       2.99
                                            
 Chile IGPA            21323.88      -0.67       2.84
                                            
 Argentina MerVal      19215.78       0.18      13.58
                                            
 Colombia IGBC         10274.83       0.12       1.45
                                            
 Venezuela IBC         27974.32       0.38     -11.77
                                            
 Currencies                        daily %      YTD %
                                    change     change
                         Latest             
 Brazil real             3.1500       0.95       3.15
                                            
 Mexico peso            20.9100       1.43      -0.79
                                            
 Chile peso              650.15      -0.05       3.16
                                            
 Colombia peso          2928.57       0.35       2.49
                                            
 Peru sol                  3.29       0.30       3.77
                                            
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Grant McCool)
