版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 22:54 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up as Fed refrains from signaling March hike

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
refrained from offering clear signals of a March interest rate
increase.
    The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting
since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose
promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on
inflationary pressures. 
    The U.S. central bank said job gains remained solid,
inflation had increased and economic confidence was rising,
although it gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate
move.
    The Brazilian real, which was closed at the release
of the Fed policy statement, strengthened 0.9 percent, leading
gains in the region.
    Other Latin American currencies, such as the Mexican 
and Chilean pesos, firmed around 0.6 percent.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index inched up 0.2
percent, supported by blue-chip shares such as miner Vale SA
 and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA.
    Gains were limited by falling shares of Banco do Bradesco SA
 after the bank forecast slow lending growth and high
loan-loss provisions for this year following a fourth-quarter
profit miss. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               917.04     0.44    5.88
 MSCI LatAm                         2541.12     1.04    7.45
 Brazil Bovespa                    64940.10     0.16    7.83
 Mexico IPC                        46976.42    -0.07    2.92
 Chile IPSA                         4214.68     0.25    1.52
 Chile IGPA                        21054.52     0.22    1.55
 Argentina MerVal                  19274.07     0.38   13.93
 Colombia IGBC                     10118.25    -0.24   -0.10
 Venezuela IBC                     28294.04     0.66  -10.76
                                                            
 Currencies                                  daily %   YTD %
                                              change  change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1213     0.87    4.10
 Mexico peso                        20.5780     0.60    0.81
                                                      
 Chile peso                             643     0.65    4.31
 Colombia peso                       2876.1     0.98    4.36
 Peru sol                              3.26     0.31    4.72
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.7350     0.41    0.89
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.53     0.48    1.75
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐