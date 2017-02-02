EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up as Fed refrains from signaling March hike

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
refrained from offering clear signals of a March interest rate
increase.
The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday in its first meeting
since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose
promises to cut taxes and raise spending have stoked bets on
inflationary pressures.
The U.S. central bank said job gains remained solid,
inflation had increased and economic confidence was rising,
although it gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate
move.
The Brazilian real, which was closed at the release
of the Fed policy statement, strengthened 0.9 percent, leading
gains in the region.
Other Latin American currencies, such as the Mexican
and Chilean pesos, firmed around 0.6 percent.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index inched up 0.2
percent, supported by blue-chip shares such as miner Vale SA
and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA.
Gains were limited by falling shares of Banco do Bradesco SA
after the bank forecast slow lending growth and high
loan-loss provisions for this year following a fourth-quarter
profit miss.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 917.04 0.44 5.88
MSCI LatAm 2541.12 1.04 7.45
Brazil Bovespa 64940.10 0.16 7.83
Mexico IPC 46976.42 -0.07 2.92
Chile IPSA 4214.68 0.25 1.52
Chile IGPA 21054.52 0.22 1.55
Argentina MerVal 19274.07 0.38 13.93
Colombia IGBC 10118.25 -0.24 -0.10
Venezuela IBC 28294.04 0.66 -10.76
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1213 0.87 4.10
Mexico peso 20.5780 0.60 0.81
Chile peso 643 0.65 4.31
Colombia peso 2876.1 0.98 4.36
Peru sol 3.26 0.31 4.72
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.7350 0.41 0.89
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.53 0.48 1.75
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski)