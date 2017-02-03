EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies gain as U.S. wages rise less than expected

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. The Mexican and Chilean pesos firmed around 1 percent, while the Brazilian real rose 0.4 percent. Other emerging markets had been pressured earlier in the day by an unexpected Chinese interest rate raise, but pared back losses after the U.S. report. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1 percent, supported by appetite for risky assets. The stock of TIM Participações SA was the biggest gainer after the company reported strong fourth-quarter margins. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 921.81 0.72 6.14 MSCI LatAm 2570.89 1.4 8.32 Brazil Bovespa 65286.55 1.1 8.40 Mexico IPC 47049.66 -0.1 3.08 Chile IPSA 4228.35 0.05 1.85 Chile IGPA 21115.44 0.05 1.84 Argentina MerVal 19470.07 0.49 15.09 Colombia IGBC 10190.89 -0.03 0.62 Venezuela IBC 27893.74 -1.07 -12.02 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1087 0.38 4.52 Mexico peso 20.3390 1.01 1.99 Chile peso 636.1 1.15 5.44 Colombia peso 2848.3 0.87 5.38 Peru sol 3.236 0.37 5.50 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.6300 0.38 1.57 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.39 0.73 2.62 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)