EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall; Kroton, Estácio slump on regulatory scrutiny

(Updates text, prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on
Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações
SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny
over a proposed tie-in.
    After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the
office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said
the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring
to the on-site and distance-learning segments. 
    Common shares in Kroton and Estácio 
both fell more than 2 percent on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index.
    Losses in the index were limited, however, by a rebound in
shares of Braskem SA, after state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA denied late on Friday that it was challenging a
corruption settlement in the U.S. court. 
    Preferred shares in Braskem rose 1.5 percent,
paring back a 3.8 percent drop in the previous trading day.
    The Brazilian real was nearly flat, while the Mexican
peso weakened nearly 1 percent with local markets closed for a
holiday.
    The prospect of capital inflows related to recent corporate
debt issuances and expectations that U.S. interest rates will
rise only gradually have kept the real near the strongest since
October.
    Wider emerging market currencies had firmed earlier in the
day following solid Chinese services sector data and
disappointing U.S. wage growth figures.
    
 Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
 Stock indexes                        daily %      YTD %
                       Latest          change     change
 MSCI Emerging              922.99       0.45       7.04
 Markets                                       
 MSCI LatAm                2531.75      -1.30       8.16
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa           63992.93      -1.48       6.25
                                               
 Mexico IPC               47225.10       0.28       3.47
                                               
 Chile IPSA                4247.17      -0.35       2.31
                                               
 Chile IGPA               21197.79      -0.32       2.24
                                               
 Argentina MerVal         19248.66       0.25      13.78
                                               
 Colombia IGBC            10191.06      -0.10       0.62
                                               
 Venezuela IBC            28150.78       0.53     -11.21
                                               
                                                        
 Currencies                           daily %      YTD %
                                       change     change
                            Latest             
 Brazil real                3.1245       0.04       3.99
                                               
 Mexico peso               20.5650      -0.92       0.87
                                               
 Chile peso                  640.9      -0.34       4.65
                                               
 Colombia peso              2851.1      -0.07       5.28
                                               
 Peru sol                    3.287      -0.88       3.86
                                               
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Dan Grebler)
