版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 22:48 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken as France election fuels risk aversion

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday on concerns that the far right could win
France's presidential election and take the country out of the
European Union.
    Recent opinion polls have shown the anti-immigration
National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who promises to haul France
out of the euro zone and hold a referendum on EU membership,
reaching a second-round vote.
    Fears that this could translate into a global economic shock
led traders to sell riskier assets, such as emerging market
currencies, and seek refuge in the U.S. dollar.
    The Mexican peso weakened 0.3 percent after
dropping 1 percent the day before, a move exaggerated by low
trading volumes as local markets were closed for a holiday.
    The Brazilian real slipped 0.1 percent, less than its
peers. Losses were limited by expectations of capital inflows
due to a recent flurry of corporate debt issuances.
    Still, the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index 
rose 1.1 percent, boosted by shares of miner Vale SA 
and lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA.
    Vale shares tracked a rebound in iron ore prices from their
lowest in nearly four weeks, while traders also cheered the
success of a $1 billion bond reopening on Tuesday. 
    Shares of Itaú Unibanco rose 2.8 percent after Brazil's No.
1 bank by market value forecast lower loan-loss provisions this
year and reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.
 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                     Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                919.97    -0.33    7.04
 MSCI LatAm                          2537.27     0.22    8.16
 Brazil Bovespa                     64714.70     1.13    7.45
 Mexico IPC                         47080.62    -0.31    3.15
 Chile IPSA                          4253.46     0.15    2.46
 Chile IGPA                         21227.54     0.14    2.38
 Argentina MerVal                   19365.99      0.6   14.47
 Colombia IGBC                      10168.76    -0.22    0.40
 Venezuela IBC                      28220.30     0.25  -10.99
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1290    -0.14    3.84
 Mexico peso                         20.6300    -0.32    0.55
                                                       
 Chile peso                           645.41    -0.70    3.92
 Colombia peso                        2866.6    -0.53    4.71
 Peru sol                              3.291    -0.12    3.74
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.7550     0.16    0.76
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.44     0.24    2.31
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐