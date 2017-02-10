版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies strengthen

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Friday as stronger-than-expected Chinese
economic figures boosted demand for emerging market assets.
    Imports to China, the world's biggest consumer of basic
products, rose in January at the fastest pace in four years,
easily surpassing analyst forecasts. 
    The figures helped lift prices of commodities, pulling along
currencies such as iron-ore exporter Brazil's real.
    The Chilean peso was the best-performing currency
in the region, tracking copper prices higher after BHP Billiton
 declared force majeure due to a strike at the world's
biggest copper mine in the country.
    Stock markets also rose, lifted by hopes that impending
corporate tax cuts in the United States could boost corporate
profits worldwide. On Thursday, the White House said President
Trump planned to soon announce the most ambitious tax reform
plan since the Reagan era. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1
percent. Shares in blue-chip iron ore miner Vale SA 
added the most points to the index.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
 Stock indexes                          daily %     YTD %
                                         change    change
                             Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets          929.93     0.47      7.34
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                    2589.07      1.3      9.19
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa               65814.83     1.31      9.28
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                   47536.37     0.64      4.15
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                    4303.22     0.16      3.66
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                   21464.07      0.2      3.52
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal             19326.13     0.12     14.24
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                10043.89     0.14     -0.83
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC                32496.63    17.17      2.50
                                                 
                                                         
 Currencies                             daily %     YTD %
                                         change    change
                                Latest           
 Brazil real                    3.1160     0.40      4.27
                                                 
 Mexico peso                   20.3490     0.00      1.94
                                                 
 Chile peso                      640.9     0.70      4.65
                                                 
 Colombia peso                    2848     0.36      5.39
 Peru sol                        3.255     0.37      4.88
                                                 
 Argentina peso (interbank)    15.5250     0.58      2.25
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)       16.34     0.55      2.94
                                                 
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
