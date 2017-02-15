版本:
中国
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies mostly weaken as U.S. inflation accelerates

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American currencies
mostly weakened on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices rose by
the most in nearly four years, fueling bets on higher U.S.
interest rates.
    The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index jumped
0.6 percent last month, surpassing analyst expectations of a 0.3
percent increase. 
    The figures came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen signaled rates could rise as soon as next month,
despite uncertainty over President Donald Trump's policies.
 
    The Mexican peso slipped 0.6 percent, while the
Colombian peso weakened 0.4 percent.
    The Brazilian real, however, firmed to the strongest
in more than a year and a half, extending gains for a second day
following a central bank decision to resume currency
intervention.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.8
percent as expectations of higher U.S. rates lifted bank shares
worldwide. Emerging market stocks had earlier hit a
19-month high.
    Shares of Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco SA rose
1.7 percent, adding the most points to the benchmark index.
Banco Bradesco SA advanced 1.2 percent.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                 daily    YTD %
                                                   %   change
                                   Latest     change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                939.47    0.58     8.33
 MSCI LatAm                          2634.09    1.34    11.05
 Brazil Bovespa                     67257.89    0.82    11.67
 Chile IPSA                          4334.27    -0.2     4.41
 Chile IGPA                         21623.98   -0.23     4.29
 Argentina MerVal                   19602.92   -0.01    15.87
 Colombia IGBC                       9882.61       0    -2.42
 Venezuela IBC                      33683.30   -0.06     6.24
                                                             
 Currencies                                    daily    YTD %
                                                   %   change
                                      Latest  change  
 Brazil real                          3.0797    0.46     5.50
 Mexico peso                         20.3760   -0.60     1.81
 Chile peso                           640.46    0.16     4.72
 Colombia peso                        2881.6   -0.43     4.16
 Peru sol                              3.262   -0.12     4.66
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.4650    0.10     2.65
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.36    0.55     2.81
                                                      
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
