EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real strengthens as central bank resumes intervention

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 15 The Brazilian real firmed to
its strongest in more than a year and a half against the dollar
on Wednesday, while the Mexican peso weakened after U.S.
consumer prices notched their largest gain in nearly four years.
    The real extended gains for a second day following a
central bank decision to resume currency intervention, closing
up 0.95 percent at 3.065 per dollar, its strongest since June
18, 2015.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.9
percent. The MSCI EM emerging market stocks index
earlier hit a 19-month high.
    Mexico's currency slipped 0.16 percent to close at
20.28 per greenback after the U.S. Labor Department said its
Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing
analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. 
    The figures fueled expectations the Federal Reserve will
raise U.S. interest rates as soon as next month, despite
uncertainty over President Donald Trump's policies. 
    Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index closed down 0.5
percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2230 GMT:
 Stock indexes                      daily %      YTD %
                     Latest          change     change
 MSCI Emerging            941.78       0.82       9.22
 Markets                                     
 MSCI LatAm              2662.69       2.44      13.76
                                             
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa         67975.58       1.89      12.87
                                             
 Mexico IPC             47161.74      -0.48       3.33
                                             
 Chile IPSA              4354.65       0.27       4.90
                                             
 Chile IGPA             21721.96       0.22       4.76
                                             
 Argentina MerVal       19657.07       0.25      16.19
                                             
 Colombia IGBC           9968.88       0.87      -1.57
                                             
 Venezuela IBC          34288.49       1.74       8.15
                                             
                                                      
 Currencies                         daily %      YTD %
                                     change     change
                          Latest             
 Brazil real              3.0650       0.95       6.01
                                             
 Mexico peso             20.2850      -0.16       2.26
                                             
 Chile peso               639.08       0.38       4.95
                                             
 Colombia peso            2869.1       0.00       4.61
                                             
 Peru sol                  3.245      0.401       5.21
                                             
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
James Dalgleish)
