EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real firms to 1-1/2 year peak on hopes of stronger inflows

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 16 The Brazilian real firmed on
Thursday to the strongest in a year and a half after lawmakers
voted to reopen an amnesty program for undeclared assets held
abroad. 
    The real strengthened as much as 0.9 percent to
3.0384 to the dollar before paring back gains to around 0.5
percent.
    The lower house of Congress approved the bill, which is
expected to yield 13.2 billion reais in additional revenues,
late on Wednesday. It will now return to the Senate for a final
vote. 
    A series of corporate debt and equity issues have also
fostered hopes of stronger capital inflows in the short-term,
while the central bank's continued intervention has provided
support for the currency.
    The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.4
percent after a strong batch of corporate updates.
    Shares of loyalty program Smiles SA were the
biggest gainers on the index after reporting
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter net income.
    Common shares in state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA
 hit a fresh record high despite disappointing
results. Traders cited forecasts of stronger profitability
metrics this year. 
    Wider emerging markets extended a recent rally to a 19-month
high earlier on Thursday, tracking gains in developed markets
following new signs of strength of the U.S. economy.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %    YTD %
                                  Latest     change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             946.97      0.55     9.22
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                       2681.15      0.69    13.76
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                  68371.76      0.58    13.52
 Mexico IPC                      47302.47       0.3     3.64
 Chile IPSA                       4357.05      0.05     4.95
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                      21725.04      0.01     4.78
 Argentina MerVal                19707.26      0.25    16.49
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                   10029.94      0.61    -0.97
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                   34776.17      1.42     9.69
                                                            
 Currencies                                 daily %    YTD %
                                             change   change
                                   Latest            
 Brazil real                       3.0520      0.43     6.46
                                                     
 Mexico peso                      20.3260     -0.20     2.06
                                                     
 Chile peso                         637.8      0.20     5.16
                                                     
 Colombia peso                     2869.5     -0.01     4.60
 Peru sol                           3.245      0.00     5.21
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.3850     -0.03     3.18
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)          16.27      0.86     3.38
                                                     
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
