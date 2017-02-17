EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, Brazilian real weaken; LatAm stocks mixed

(Updates text, table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 16 The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso fell on Thursday as investors awaited additional details of U.S. President Donald Trump's fiscal policies. The real weakened 0.58 percent, pulling back from a more than 1-1/2 year high, to close at 3.0830 per dollar, while the peso fell 0.44 percent to 20.3750. The Brazilian real had opened on Thursday at its strongest level in a year and a half after lawmakers voted to reopen an amnesty program for undeclared assets held abroad. The lower house of Congress approved late on Wednesday the bill, which is expected to yield 13.2 billion reais ($4.27 billion) in additional revenues. It will now return to the Senate for a final vote. In Mexico, the country's benchmark IPC stock index rose 0.3 percent after falling for three consecutive days. Shares of Alpek rose 2.8 percent after touching their lowest level in over a year one day prior, when the company said it expected EBITDA to drop 25 percent in 2017. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 944.62 0.3 9.22 Markets MSCI LatAm 2646.18 -0.62 13.76 Brazil Bovespa 67814.24 -0.24 12.60 Mexico IPC 47293.85 0.28 3.62 Chile IPSA 4363.72 0.21 5.11 Chile IGPA 21752.57 0.14 4.91 Argentina MerVal 19563.21 -0.47 15.64 Colombia IGBC 10042.27 0.74 -0.85 Venezuela IBC 34931.69 1.88 10.18 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0830 -0.58 5.39 Mexico peso 20.3750 -0.44 1.81 Chile peso 638.5 0.09 5.04 Colombia peso 2871 -0.07 4.55 Peru sol 3.248 -0.09 5.11 ($1 = 3.0889 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Diane Craft)