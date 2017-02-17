版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso, Brazilian real weaken; LatAm stocks mixed

(Updates text, table)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 16 The Brazilian real and the
Mexican peso fell on Thursday as investors awaited additional
details of U.S. President Donald Trump's fiscal policies.
    The real weakened 0.58 percent, pulling back from a
more than 1-1/2 year high, to close at 3.0830 per dollar, while
the peso fell 0.44 percent to 20.3750.
    The Brazilian real had opened on Thursday at its strongest
level in a year and a half after lawmakers voted to reopen an
amnesty program for undeclared assets held abroad.  
    The lower house of Congress approved late on Wednesday the
bill, which is expected to yield 13.2 billion reais ($4.27
billion) in additional revenues. It will now return to the
Senate for a final vote. 
    In Mexico, the country's benchmark IPC stock index 
rose 0.3 percent after falling for three consecutive days.
    Shares of Alpek rose 2.8 percent after touching
their lowest level in over a year one day prior, when the
company said it expected EBITDA to drop 25 percent in 2017.
 
 
    
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
 Stock indexes                    daily %      YTD %
                       Latest      change     change
 MSCI Emerging          944.62        0.3       9.22
 Markets                                   
 MSCI LatAm            2646.18      -0.62      13.76
                                           
                                           
 Brazil Bovespa       67814.24      -0.24      12.60
                                           
 Mexico IPC           47293.85       0.28       3.62
                                           
 Chile IPSA            4363.72       0.21       5.11
                                           
 Chile IGPA           21752.57       0.14       4.91
                                           
 Argentina MerVal     19563.21      -0.47      15.64
                                           
 Colombia IGBC        10042.27       0.74      -0.85
                                           
 Venezuela IBC        34931.69       1.88      10.18
                                           
                                                    
 Currencies                       daily %      YTD %
                                   change     change
                        Latest             
 Brazil real            3.0830      -0.58       5.39
                                           
 Mexico peso           20.3750      -0.44       1.81
                                           
 Chile peso              638.5       0.09       5.04
                                           
 Colombia peso            2871      -0.07       4.55
                                           
 Peru sol                3.248      -0.09       5.11
                                           
 

($1 = 3.0889 reais)

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Diane Craft)
