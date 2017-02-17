版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 23:16 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies down on global profit-taking

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Friday as profit-taking in global equities
following a recent rally triggered risk aversion in wider
markets.
    Signs of strength in the U.S. economy and bets on lower
corporate taxes under President Donald Trump have lifted U.S.
stocks to new all-time highs in recent weeks.
    Traders booked from that rally on Friday ahead of the U.S.
Presidents' Day holiday on Monday, dampening demand for
higher-risk assets.
    Currencies from oil-heavy economies, such as Colombia's
 and Mexico's pesos, led the losses as crude
futures slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.6
percent amid a mixed batch of corporate updates.
    Shares in Rumo Logística Operadora Multimodal SA,
Brazil's largest rail operator, were among the biggest declines
after a larger-than-expected decline in operating profit.

    Airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which
are not part of the index, rose to a two-year high as a stronger
currency and lower borrowing costs helped it post a
smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1510 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %   YTD %
                                     Latest    change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets                937.88    -0.82    9.67
 MSCI LatAm                          2615.66    -1.75   13.74
 Brazil Bovespa                     67437.66    -0.56   11.97
 Mexico IPC                         47121.86    -0.36    3.24
 Chile IPSA                          4359.27     -0.1    5.01
 Chile IGPA                         21742.50    -0.05    4.86
 Argentina MerVal                   19428.84    -0.68   14.84
 Colombia IGBC                       9999.53    -0.43   -1.27
 Venezuela IBC                      35231.80     0.86   11.12
                                                             
 Currencies                                   daily %   YTD %
                                               change  change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1045    -0.69    4.66
 Mexico peso                         20.4800    -0.51    1.29
                                                       
 Chile peso                            644.1    -0.87    4.13
 Colombia peso                        2902.8    -1.10    3.40
 Peru sol                              3.259    -0.34    4.76
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.5250    -0.58    2.25
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.28     0.00    3.32
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
