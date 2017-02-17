版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六 05:15 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on global profit-taking

 (Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks and
currencies fell on Friday as profit-taking in global equities
following a recent rally triggered risk aversion.
    Signs of strength in the U.S. economy and bets on lower
corporate taxes under President Donald Trump have lifted U.S.
stocks to all-time highs in recent weeks.
    Traders booked profits from that rally on Friday ahead of
the U.S. Presidents Day holiday on Monday, dampening demand for
higher-risk assets.
    Currencies from oil-heavy economies, Colombia and
Mexico, slipped as crude futures declined on concerns
over global oversupply.
    The Brazilian real slid for a second day in a row
after hitting its highest in more than 1-1/2 years. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped
slightly after hitting its highest in five years this week.  
    Shares in Rumo Logística Operadora Multimodal SA,
Brazil's largest rail operator, sank after a
larger-than-expected decline in operating profit.
    Airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, which
is part of the index, rose to a two-year high as a stronger
currency and lower borrowing costs helped it post a
smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2045 GMT:
 Stock indexes                   Latest       Daily     YTD
                                                pct     pct
                                             change  change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               937.75   -0.83    9.67
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                        2,627.56   -1.31   13.74
 Brazil Bovespa                   67,748.42    -0.1   12.49
 Mexico IPC                       47,179.21   -0.24    3.37
 Chile IPSA                        4,349.97   -0.31    4.78
 Chile IGPA                       21,709.15    -0.2    4.70
 Argentina MerVal                 19,681.34     0.6   16.33
 Colombia IGBC                    10,005.37   -0.37   -1.21
 Venezuela IBC                    35,035.80     0.3  140.16
                                                           
 Currencies                          Latest  Daily      YTD
                                                pct     pct
                                             change  change
 Brazil real                         3.1019   -0.32   27.24
 Mexico peso                        20.4360   -0.30  -15.69
 Chile peso                           644.4   -0.92   10.13
 Colombia peso                      2,889.5   -0.64    9.68
 Peru sol                             3.263   -0.46    4.63
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.6700   -1.50  -17.15
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.43   -0.91  -13.15
                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐