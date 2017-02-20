版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on new Vale shareholder accord

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose on
Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a
company with no defined controlling shareholders.
    Shares of Vale added the most points
to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose
0.9 percent.
    Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding
company Valepar SA, posted their biggest intraday jump ever,
adding as much as 20 percent.
    Analysts said the accord increases the value of Bradespar's
net assets while freeing it up from having to make a large cash
payment for renewing the accord.
    Other Latin American markets were little changed in thin
trading volumes amid a U.S. market holiday.
    The Brazilian real strengthened 0.2 percent, while
the Mexican peso was flat.
    Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures tightened
slightly as traders maintained bets that the central bank will
refrain from accelerating the pace of rate cuts at its meeting
this week.
    Reuters calculations showed rate future yields indicated an
82 percent probability of a 75-basis-point cut in the benchmark
Selic overnight lending rate.
    Weaker-than-expected inflation figures in recent weeks had
stirred some expectations of a steep 100-basis-point reduction.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               943.66     0.49      8.9
 MSCI LatAm                         2654.38     1.13    12.14
 Brazil Bovespa                    68352.42     0.89    13.49
 Mexico IPC                        47359.02     0.41     3.76
 Chile IPSA                         4358.88      0.2     5.00
 Chile IGPA                        21791.67     0.38     5.10
 Argentina MerVal                  19903.36     1.12    17.65
 Colombia IGBC                      9989.85    -0.21    -1.36
 Venezuela IBC                     34946.54    -0.25    10.22
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.0846     0.24     5.34
 Mexico peso                        20.4175     0.06     1.60
 Chile peso                           642.1     0.36     4.45
 Colombia peso                       2885.2    -0.01     4.03
 Peru sol                             3.251     0.37     5.01
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.6700     0.06     1.31
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.47     0.06     2.13
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by James Dalgleish)
