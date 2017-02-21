版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on U.S. rate hike expectations

    SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Latin American currencies
slipped on Tuesday after remarks by two U.S. policymakers fueled
expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase next
month.
    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday she
would be conformable hiking rates at this point if the economy
maintained its current pace.
    Her speech echoed comments by Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker to Market News International, who said a March
rate increase was an option.
    Higher U.S. rates could drain capital away from
high-yielding emerging markets, weighing on their currencies.
The Brazilian real weakened 0.2 percent, while the
Mexican peso fell 0.5 percent.
    Losses were limited by a weaker-than-expected reading on the
U.S. services sector, with Markit's U.S. services PMI falling to
the lowest since September.
    Latin American stock markets advanced, supported by rising
prices of iron ore and crude futures.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.3
percent as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA rose.
    Still, shares of miner Vale SA fell 0.6 percent
as traders booked profits on a recent rally that drove them to a
four-year peak.
    Shares of toll road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e
Logística SA were among the biggest gainers after the
company reported stronger fourth-quarter revenue and operating
profits.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %    YTD %
                                Latest       change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets             944.78      0.13     9.43
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                       2656.84      0.09    13.41
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                  68759.49      0.33    14.17
                                                     
 Mexico IPC                      47606.60      1.11     4.30
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                       4358.45      0.06     4.99
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                      21795.95      0.05     5.12
                                                     
 Argentina MerVal                20101.84      0.31    18.82
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                    9970.75     -0.32    -1.55
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC                   35130.07      0.66    10.80
                                                     
                                                            
 Currencies                                 daily %    YTD %
                                             change   change
                                   Latest            
 Brazil real                       3.0965     -0.30     4.93
                                                     
 Mexico peso                      20.4275     -0.34     1.55
                                                     
 Chile peso                         643.6     -0.40     4.21
                                                     
 Colombia peso                    2905.15     -0.85     3.32
 Peru sol                            3.25     -0.12     5.05
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.7150      0.10     1.02
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)          16.45      0.24     2.25
                                                     
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
