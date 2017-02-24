版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken on lower commodities, U.S. policy uncertainty

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and
uncertainty over U.S. economic policy.
    China-listed iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent
after a rapid rally, hammering assets from exporters of basic
metals.
    Oil prices also fell as U.S. crude inventories rose for a
seventh week. Currencies from oil-producers Mexico and
Colombia weakened 1 percent and 0.6 percent,
respectively.
    Doubts over to what extent U.S. President Donald Trump will
manage to implement protectionist policies and fiscal spending
also weighed on demand for riskier assets.
    The Brazilian real was the biggest decliner, trading
back at 3.10 to the greenback, as traders closed positions ahead
of the long Carnival holiday.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.6
percent.
    Shares of miner Vale SA fell as much as 3.6
percent on news that Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira will step
down once his term ends.
    They later reversed losses to rank among the biggest gainers
on the index as concerns eased regarding a possible political
appointment of his replacement.
    Sources told Reuters some controlling shareholders lean
towards picking one of Ferreira's lieutenants. External
candidates with previous experience at Vale are also under
consideration, they added.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1650 GMT:
 Stock indexes                           daily %   YTD %
                                          change  change
                              Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets           943.97    -0.86   10.42
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2617.95    -1.89   14.01
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                67089.46    -0.55   11.39
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                    46666.64    -1.14    2.24
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                     4344.37    -0.34    4.65
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    21727.23    -0.32    4.79
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal              19130.36    -2.08   13.08
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                  9966.95    -0.49   -1.59
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 35710.09     2.22   12.63
                                                  
                                                        
 Currencies                              daily %   YTD %
                                          change  change
                                 Latest           
 Brazil real                     3.1043    -1.60    4.67
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    19.8545    -1.02    4.48
                                                  
 Chile peso                         646    -0.74    3.82
                                                  
 Colombia peso                  2886.72    -0.62    3.98
 Peru sol                          3.25    -0.15    5.05
                                                  
 Argentina peso (interbank)     15.4450     0.42    2.78
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)        16.24     0.12    3.57
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
