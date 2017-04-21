版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 00:55 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso eases, on track for worst week since January

    By Mitra Taj and Miguel Gutierrez
    MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's peso slipped in
morning trade on Friday amid global jitters over the French
election, putting it on track to post its worst weekly loss
since the start of the year.
    Markets braced for the first round of the French
presidential election this weekend, when far-right candidate
Marie Le Pen or her far-left rival could move on to a run-off.
    In Mexico, Latin America's No.2 economy, the stock index 
 also eased ahead of first-quarter earnings that many
Mexican companies will report next week.
    At 1627 GMT, the Mexican peso was down 0.28
percent to 18.8340 per dollar, a loss of almost 2 percent for
the week.
    Since slumping to a record low in January, the peso has been
one of the world's best-performing currencies as fears moderated
that U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would hurt trade and
investment. 
    Earlier this week, the currency gave up ground to the dollar
following aggressive comments by Trump, who again threatened to
ditch the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if he
could not make "very big changes" to it.
    Markets in Brazil were closed on Friday for a holiday.
    The Chilean and Colombian pesos also fell as the dollar
strengthened globally on Friday as traders squared up positions
ahead of the weekend.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT:

 Stock indexes                     Latest     Daily     YTD
                                               pct      pct
                                              change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               961.46      0.31   11.15
 MSCI LatAm                        2,601.35      -0.3   11.48
                                                             
 Mexico IPC                       48,891.37     -0.52    7.12
 Chile IPSA                        4,806.23      0.02   15.77
 Chile IGPA                       24,142.84      0.04   16.44
 Argentina MerVal                 20,620.66     -0.23   21.89
 Colombia IGBC                    10,096.21     -0.25   -0.31
 Venezuela IBC                    49,218.19      3.19   55.24
                                                             
 Currencies                        Latest     Daily     YTD
                                               pct      pct
                                              change   change
                                                             
 Mexico peso                        18.8345     -0.27   10.14
 Chile peso                           651.8     -0.35    2.90
 Colombia peso                       2871.1     -0.73    4.54
 Peru sol                             3.243      0.00    5.27
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.3800      0.07    3.22
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)            16.03      0.37    4.93
                                                       
 
 (Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐