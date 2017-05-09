EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexican peso rebound from lows; U.S. rates eyed

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, May 9 The Brazilian and Mexican
currencies inched higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the
previous day's declines as investors awaited further clues on
the future pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.
The Brazilian real strengthened 0.4 percent after
hitting the weakest in four months the day before, while the
Mexican peso rebounded from a two-week low.
Emerging market currencies fell on Monday on profit-taking
following Emmanuel Macron's widely expected defeat of far-right
Marine Le Pen in the French presidential elections.
Traders focused their attention on incoming issues including
U.S. monetary policy. Bets on a June rate increase by the
Federal Reserve have mounted in recent weeks but the pace of
tightening from then on remains a question mark due to mixed
economic figures for the beginning of the year.
A slower path of rate increases would spell good news for
emerging market assets, which offer relatively high yields that
lure foreign investors.
Stock markets also rose, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index the best performer. Shares of toll road
operator Ecorodovias SA were the biggest gainers
after the company said profit jumped more than expected in the
first quarter.
Shares of power utility Cia Energética Paranaense
also rose sharply after regulators set a compensation for the
early renewal of transmission contracts.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 989.71 0.47 14.25
MSCI LatAm 2636.22 1.23 11.26
Brazil Bovespa 66493.96 1.48 10.41
Mexico IPC 49978.93 0.96 9.50
Chile IPSA 4813.77 -0.2 15.96
Chile IGPA 24165.12 -0.16 16.55
Argentina MerVal 21126.39 0.23 24.88
Colombia IGBC 10473.01 0.31 3.41
Venezuela IBC 59982.02 0.89 89.19
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1820 0.42 2.11
Mexico peso 19.1240 0.45 8.47
Chile peso 677.2 0.22 -0.96
Colombia peso 2964.03 -0.08 1.26
Peru sol 3.286 0.00 3.90
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5500 -0.32 2.09
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.98 0.19 5.26
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)