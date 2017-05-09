EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, Mexican peso rebound from lows; U.S. rates eyed

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 9 The Brazilian and Mexican currencies inched higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous day's declines as investors awaited further clues on the future pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.4 percent after hitting the weakest in four months the day before, while the Mexican peso rebounded from a two-week low. Emerging market currencies fell on Monday on profit-taking following Emmanuel Macron's widely expected defeat of far-right Marine Le Pen in the French presidential elections. Traders focused their attention on incoming issues including U.S. monetary policy. Bets on a June rate increase by the Federal Reserve have mounted in recent weeks but the pace of tightening from then on remains a question mark due to mixed economic figures for the beginning of the year. A slower path of rate increases would spell good news for emerging market assets, which offer relatively high yields that lure foreign investors. Stock markets also rose, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index the best performer. Shares of toll road operator Ecorodovias SA were the biggest gainers after the company said profit jumped more than expected in the first quarter. Shares of power utility Cia Energética Paranaense also rose sharply after regulators set a compensation for the early renewal of transmission contracts. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 989.71 0.47 14.25 MSCI LatAm 2636.22 1.23 11.26 Brazil Bovespa 66493.96 1.48 10.41 Mexico IPC 49978.93 0.96 9.50 Chile IPSA 4813.77 -0.2 15.96 Chile IGPA 24165.12 -0.16 16.55 Argentina MerVal 21126.39 0.23 24.88 Colombia IGBC 10473.01 0.31 3.41 Venezuela IBC 59982.02 0.89 89.19 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1820 0.42 2.11 Mexico peso 19.1240 0.45 8.47 Chile peso 677.2 0.22 -0.96 Colombia peso 2964.03 -0.08 1.26 Peru sol 3.286 0.00 3.90 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.5500 -0.32 2.09 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.98 0.19 5.26 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)