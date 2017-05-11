EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies up for 2nd day on commodities, dollar weakness

(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 11 Latin American currencies strengthened for a second day on Thursday, lifted by higher commodity prices and worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. Mexico's peso rose 0.9 percent, and the Colombian peso firmed 0.5 percent, tracking key prices of oil. Oil futures jumped after a drawdown in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia. Brazil's real rose over 0.7 percent against the dollar. The greenback has struggled to gain traction since President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, roiling Washington and fueling expectations of delays in implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump's pledges to cut taxes and increase spending had fostered expectations of inflationary pressures that could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster following a widely expected hike next month. The Mexican peso, which was battered last year as Trump threatened to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement, was the biggest gainer in Latin America, strengthening as the pact's renegotiation appeared to draw closer. Trump's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a critical post for the renegotiation of NAFTA, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Delays in confirming him have set back Trump's trade agenda by months. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2150 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,001.35 0.53 16.01 MSCI LatAm 2,678.21 0.07 14.42 Brazil Bovespa 67,537.61 0.28 12.14 Mexico IPC 49,530.53 -0.8 8.52 Chile IPSA 4,820.62 -0.1 16.12 Chile IGPA 24,172.49 -0.13 16.58 Argentina MerVal 21,426.58 -0.38 26.65 Colombia IGBC 10,584.59 0.41 4.51 Venezuela IBC 60,523.43 -0.22 90.89 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1437 0.73 3.36 Mexico peso 18.843 0.9 10.09 Chile peso 671.8 0.03 -0.16 Colombia peso 2,926.7 0.52 2.56 Peru sol 3.287 0.21 3.86 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.435 0.45 2.85 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.87 0.13 5.99 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon and Tom Brown)