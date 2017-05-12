EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks up, Mexico says NAFTA talks set for Aug.

(Updates prices, adds JBS development, NAFTA talks) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday for the fourth straight day as Petroleo Brasileiro SA shares hit an 11-week high after the state-controlled oil company reported its strongest operating profit ever. Preferred shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, jumped as much as 5.1 percent after earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 19 percent to 25.254 billion reais ($8.1 billion), beating the consensus forecast by 1.38 billion reais. Shares of Petrobras closed up 4.25 percent to close at 15.45 reais. Petrobras and health insurer Qualicorp accounted for about half of the 1.01 percent gain for Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. The move also reflected a recent pickup in appetite for emerging market assets, tracking recent strength in the euro and global weakness in the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, shares of leading Brazilian meatpacker JBS fell as Brazilian police investigate potential fraud in loans by state development bank BNDES, according to federal court documents released on Friday. In Mexico, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said he expected negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States and Canada would start towards the end of August. Guajardo will travel to Washington next week to meet with his newly confirmed U.S. counterpart. Elsewhere, Peru's central bank official Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call on Friday that the country's economic growth in March would be "quite low," after growing at the weakest pace in more than two years in February. U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected firing of FBI head James Comey fueled expectations of delays to the implementation of his pledges of heavy spending and tax cuts, which had stoked bets on a fast pace of U.S. interest rate hikes in coming months. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change YTD % change MSCI Emerging 1002.37 0.2 16.25 Markets MSCI LatAm 2717.66 1.47 16.11 Brazil Bovespa 68221.94 1.01 13.27 Mexico IPC 49426.08 -0.21 8.29 Chile IPSA 4851.94 0.65 16.88 Chile IGPA 24331.46 0.66 17.35 Argentina MerVal 21502.41 0.35 27.10 Colombia IGBC 10757.00 1.63 6.21 Venezuela IBC 60658.38 0.22 91.32 Currencies Latest daily % change YTD % change Brazil real 3.1229 0.01 4.04 Mexico peso 18.7930 0.27 10.38 Chile peso 671.2 0.09 -0.07 Colombia peso 2920 0.20 2.79 Peru sol 3.269 0.55 4.44 Argentina peso 15.4300 0.13 2.88 (interbank) Argentina peso 15.88 0.25 5.92 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Diane Craft)