EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks, currency resume decline on corruption woes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazil's stocks and currency resumed their recent slump on Monday on fears a growing political crisis could derail an ongoing reform agenda. The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.4 percent, weighed down by a 20 percent slump in shares of JBS SA , the world's largest meatpacker. Lawmakers considered on Monday opening a probe into strock and currency trades by JBS' controlling shareholder that may have insulated their holdings from losses related to bribery allegations. JBS and J&F Investimentos, a sprawling conglomerate led by brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, have admitted to paying the bribes in a case that has sparked calls for the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer. The stock has been hammered this year by probes into alleged corruption in Brazil's meat inspection system and into whether state development bank BNDES improperly extended billions of dollars in loans to the company. The Brazilian real slipped 1.1 percent, despite strong central bank intervention since the corruption allegations broke out late on Wednesday. Other Latin American markets seesawed as a rise in prices of crude oil partly offset increased risk aversion. MSCI's emerging market benchmark rose 0.8 percent in its steepest daily gain in a month, but wider emerging market currencies showed volatile trading. The Mexican peso touched a four-week high, while the Colombian peso slipped nearly 1 percent. Demand for emerging market currencies suffered in recent weeks as a scandal circling U.S. President Donald Trump cast a shadow on the implementation of his pro-growth agenda. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1705 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1003.40 0.78 15.47 MSCI LatAm 2485.51 -1.28 7.57 Brazil Bovespa 61160.01 -2.36 1.55 Mexico IPC 48826.31 -0.49 6.97 Chile IPSA 4803.86 0.21 15.72 Chile IGPA 24127.96 0.18 16.37 Argentina MerVal 21365.16 -1.15 26.29 Colombia IGBC 10734.20 0.25 5.98 Venezuela IBC 72650.23 1.43 129.14 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2884 -1.06 -1.19 Mexico peso 18.6605 0.28 11.17 Chile peso 669.85 -0.14 0.13 Colombia peso 2901.5 -0.73 3.45 Peru sol 3.276 -0.31 4.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.1050 -0.34 -1.43 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.13 -0.12 4.28 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrew Hay)