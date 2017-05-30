版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies seesaw as oil, U.S. data drive caution

    SAO PAULO, May 30 Latin American currencies
seesawed on Tuesday as falling oil prices and a strong batch of
U.S. economic figures fueled caution among traders.
    Signs of a resurgence in Libya's oil output reignited
concerns over global oversupply, hammering prices of crude
futures. The slump dampened demand for commodity-linked assets,
with oil-heavy Colombia's peso down 0.3 percent.
    Investors also dialed back bets on a slow pace of U.S.
interest rate hikes after U.S. consumer spending recorded in
April its biggest increase in four months.
    A faster pace of policy tightening in the world's No. 1
economy could dampen demand for high-yielding emerging market
currencies.
    The Mexican peso was the biggest decliner in the
region, with some investors seeking protection in the U.S.
dollar ahead of Sunday's gubernatorial elections.
    The Brazilian real, however, was nearly flat, with
traders reinforcing bets that the central bank would cut
interest rates by 100 basis points on Wednesday amid a mounting
political crisis that pushed away expectations of a faster
125-basis point reduction.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1710 GMT:
 Stock indexes                Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                             pct   change
                                          change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,011.69    -0.34    17.73
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2,563.27    -0.07     9.58
 Brazil Bovespa               64,029.68     0.42     6.31
 Mexico IPC                   49,230.40    -0.45     7.86
 Chile IPSA                    4,909.05     0.38    18.25
 Chile IGPA                   24,604.77     0.31    18.67
 Argentina MerVal             22,242.77    -0.46    31.48
 Colombia IGBC                10,726.51    -0.29     5.91
 Venezuela IBC                74,977.92     1.38   136.48
                                                         
 Currencies                      Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                             pct   change
                                          change  
 Brazil real                     3.2665     0.07    -0.53
 Mexico peso                    18.6660    -1.04    11.13
 Chile peso                       674.4     0.01    -0.55
 Colombia peso                 2,919.62    -0.30     2.80
 Peru sol                         3.283     0.00     3.99
 Argentina peso (interbank)     16.0800    -0.44    -1.27
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)        16.36     0.31     2.81
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
