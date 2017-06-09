EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures slip as inflation dips to 10-year low

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 9 Yields paid on Brazilian
interest-rate future contracts slipped on Friday after annual
inflation dipped to a 10-year low, spurring bets that the
central bank would likely cut rates sharply next month.
Rate-future yields reflected the perception of a nearly 90
percent probability that the bank would lower the benchmark
Selic rate by 75 basis points to 9.5 percent at its July
monetary policy meeting.
Many investors unwound bets on a lesser 50-basis point
reduction, an outlook that had gained traction after the central
bank said last month it could reduce the pace of interest rate
cuts due to growing political uncertainty. The bank cut rates by
100 bps in May.
In foreign exchange and stock markets, Brazilian traders
were monitoring the deliberations of the country's top electoral
court in a case that could unseat President Michel Temer if
judges rule he used illegal campaign funding in 2014.
Even though the court seemed poised to toss out the case,
the president faces a separate corruption investigation, stoking
investor caution as Brazil's stocks and currency
slipped.
Shares of meatpacker JBS SA were among the
biggest decliners after federal police raided offices of the
company to investigate the alleged use of insider information in
financial market dealings between April and May.
Trading was subdued in other Latin American markets, with
caution warranted following weaker Chinese factory gate prices
that again cast doubts on economic growth. China is a major
export market for the region.
There appeared to be little discernible impact on emerging
markets from the British election. However, Rabobank advised
positioning for central European currencies to firm against the
weaker pound.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 1020.40 0.13 18.18
MSCI LatAm 2550.26 0.26 8.67
Brazil Bovespa 62697.11 -0.09 4.10
Mexico IPC 49161.20 0.15 7.71
Chile IPSA 4849.79 -0.2 16.82
Chile IGPA 24308.60 -0.22 17.24
Argentina MerVal 21747.19 -0.82 28.55
Colombia IGBC 10728.53 -0.19 5.93
Venezuela IBC 92496.01 0.18 191.74
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2765 -0.39 -0.83
Mexico peso 18.1820 0.04 14.09
Chile peso 663.75 0.17 1.05
Colombia peso 2919 -0.01 2.83
Peru sol 3.269 0.00 4.44
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.9000 0.31 -0.16
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.3 0.25 3.19
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)