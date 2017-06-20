版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 23:41 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies, stocks fall on lower commodity prices

    SAO PAULO, June 20 Latin American currencies and
stocks dropped on Tuesday as falling prices of commodities from
crude oil to iron ore curbed demand for assets from exporters of
basic products.
    News of increased supply by several key oil producers
hammered crude futures to a seven-month low, extending a trend
that has undermined attempts by OPEC and others to support
prices by cutting output.
    Currencies of oil exporters led the declines in Latin
American foreign exchange markets, with the Colombian peso
 slipping 2.2 percent to its weakest in a year. The
Mexican peso was down 0.9 percent.
    Shares of oil companies tumbled, weighing on stock markets
in the region. Losses in shares of Brazilian state-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA subtracted the most points
from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, while
shares of Colombia's Ecopetrol dropped nearly 3
percent.
    Brazilian miner Vale SA also fell as concerns
over Chinese demand for steel and global oversupply dragged iron
ore futures lower.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT:
 Stock indexes                          daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                             Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1008.15    -0.47    17.47
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                    2509.16    -1.31     8.62
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa               61560.23    -0.73     2.21
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                   48991.98    -0.36     7.34
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                    4808.32    -0.33    15.82
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                   24080.94    -0.31    16.14
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal             21657.19     1.71    28.01
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                10871.30     -0.3     7.34
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC               118237.12    -0.56   272.93
                                                 
                                                        
 Currencies                             daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                                Latest           
 Brazil real                    3.3122    -0.84    -1.90
                                                 
 Mexico peso                   18.1250    -0.91    14.45
                                                 
 Chile peso                      665.2    -0.56     0.83
                                                 
 Colombia peso                 3041.41    -2.17    -1.31
 Peru sol                        3.276    -0.31     4.21
                                                 
 Argentina peso (interbank)    16.1350    -0.53    -1.61
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)       16.59    -0.36     1.39
                                                 
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐