EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso, stocks slump after surprise MSCI snub

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on
Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after
index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the
country in its emerging markets index.
MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President
Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to
reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets
Index.
Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange
restrictions that drove MSCI to downgrade Latin America's No. 3
economy to "frontier" status.
Argentina's benchmark Merval stock index fell nearly
5 percent, its biggest daily decline since January 15, with all
components in negative territory. Shares of Pampa Energia SA
led the losses, dropping 8.5 percent.
The index had risen nearly 25 percent in 2017 as traders
anticipated increased inflows from funds tracking the MSCI
index. As those expectations faded, the peso weakened
1 percent to a record low.
"There is no longer any rush for passive funds to get in,
and those who have been buying in advance of an expected
reclassification will probably now look to take some money off
the table," strategists at Itaú BBA wrote in a note to clients.
However, "we still have a positive view of the current
domestic dynamics in Argentina, both political and economic."
Trading in other Latin American markets was skittish,
tracking volatility in commodity prices.
The Mexican peso inched up 0.2 percent, rebounding
from a sharp decline on Tuesday, but falling crude prices kept a
lid on gains. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.2
percent as shares of miner Vale SA tracked iron ore
higher.
Shares of meatpacker Minerva SA fell 1 percent
after Reuters reported a judge blocked the $300 million purchase
of JBS SA's South American assets. Shares of JBS rose
0.8 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1615 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1005.86 -0.28 16.98
MSCI LatAm 2483.43 -0.32 6.44
Brazil Bovespa 60879.63 0.19 1.08
Mexico IPC 49107.61 0.15 7.59
Chile IPSA 4773.46 -0.46 14.98
Chile IGPA 23915.25 -0.42 15.34
Argentina MerVal 20635.87 -4.71 21.98
Colombia IGBC 10705.02 -0.79 5.70
Venezuela IBC 121345.13 2.18 282.73
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3309 -0.02 -2.45
Mexico peso 18.1655 0.17 14.19
Chile peso 664.6 -0.14 0.92
Colombia peso 3048.61 -0.67 -1.55
Peru sol 3.27 0.06 4.40
Argentina peso (interbank) 16.3200 -0.98 -2.73
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.67 -0.18 0.90
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)