EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real gains after Senate leader quits

(Recasts with real gains) June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed sharply on Wednesday after the resignation of a Senate leader and harsh critic of President Michel Temer was seen as boosting the chances that Brazilian lawmakers will approve a labor overhaul. A growing corruption scandal has fueled bets about delays to the implementation of planned reforms to Brazil's pension system and labor laws, which investors say are necessary to help end the country's worst recession ever. The real gained 1 percent after news that Senator Renan Calheiros had quit. He had led the ruling party in the Senate, but said he could not back the labor reform bill from a president in the middle of a corruption scandal. The labor revamp is expected to pass a vote in a congressional committee on Thursday, paving the way final vote in the Senate next week. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose nearly 0.6 percent. Mexican stocks and the peso firmed, tracking gains on Wall Street, where financial and technology stocks led a broad market rebound. The Mexican peso firmed 0.8 percent to 17.87 per dollar. The peso broke past the psychological barrier of 18 per greenback earlier this month and it hit a more than 13-month high on Monday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI Emerging Markets 1012.10 -0.45 17.38 MSCI LatAm 2528.69 0.6 8.03 Brazil Bovespa 62017.97 0.56 2.97 Mexico IPC 49340.11 0.51 8.10 Chile IPSA 4747.23 -0.26 14.35 Chile IGPA 23784.70 -0.23 14.71 Argentina MerVal 21394.31 0.78 26.46 Colombia IGBC 10763.47 0.94 6.27 Venezuela IBC 122199.9 -0.18 285.43 5 Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2804 1.05 -1.05 Mexico peso 17.8465 0.80 16.24 Chile peso 663.1 0.08 1.15 Colombia peso 31014.85 0.34 -0.44 Peru sol 3.246 0.31 5.12 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.4350 -0.21 -3.41 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.62 0.60 1.20 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Tom Brown)