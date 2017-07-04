EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies flat as U.S. holiday curbs trading

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies changed little on Tuesday as a U.S. holiday curbed trading volumes, while lower commodity prices weighed on demand for risky assets. U.S. financial markets were closed for the July Fourth holiday, greatly reducing market liquidity worldwide and driving many investors to avoid making big trades. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were nearly flat, oscillating in tight ranges as traders erred on the side of caution. Shares of miners and steelmakers, such as Brazil's Vale SA and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA , followed iron ore prices lower, capping gains on the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index. For-profit college operator Estácio Participações SA was the biggest riser following a report that the government may tap government funds to subsidize student loans. Shares of power utility Renova Energia SA, which are not part of the benchmark index, jumped the most since mid-April after Reuters reported that Brookfield Asset Management Inc made a formal bid for control of the Brazilian renewable energy company. Wider emerging stocks fell sharply earlier on Tuesday as North Korea's latest missile test heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula. MSCI's emerging equity benchmark fell 0.7 percent, its sharpest one-day drop in nearly three weeks. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1006.86 -0.73 17.62 MSCI LatAm 2561.87 0.15 9.28 Brazil Bovespa 63313.97 0.05 5.13 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50184.59 0.15 9.95 Chile IPSA 4796.03 0.25 15.53 Chile IGPA 24010.71 0.22 15.80 Argentina MerVal 22410.20 0.87 32.46 Colombia IGBC 10924.40 0.3 7.86 Venezuela IBC 123268.84 -0.07 288.80 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3019 0.08 -1.60 Mexico peso 18.2125 0.05 13.90 Chile peso 663.6 0.02 1.07 Colombia peso 3044.96 -0.03 -1.43 Peru sol 3.256 -0.31 4.85 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.8300 0.12 -5.67 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.83 0.48 -0.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)