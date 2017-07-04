FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies quiet as U.S. holiday curbs trading
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
2017年7月4日 / 晚上9点20分 / 13 小时前

3 分钟阅读

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies were little changed on Tuesday as a U.S. holiday
curbed trading volumes and kept many traders away, while lower
commodity prices weighed on demand for risky assets in the
region.
    U.S. financial markets were closed for the July Fourth
holiday, reducing market liquidity worldwide and leading many
investors to steer clear of big trades.
    The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were
nearly flat, oscillating in tight ranges as traders erred on the
side of caution.
    Shares of miners and steelmakers, including Brazil's Vale SA
 and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA
, followed iron ore prices lower and helped push the
country's benchmark Bovespa stock index into negative
territory.
    For-profit college operator Estácio Participações SA
 rose 1.84 percent, boosted by a report that Brazil
may tap government funds to subsidize student loans.

    Shares of Renova Energia SA surged 5.96 percent
after Reuters reported that Brookfield Asset Management Inc
 made a formal bid for control of the Brazilian
renewable energy company.
    Global stocks fell sharply earlier on Tuesday after North
Korea's latest missile test heightened tensions on the Korean
peninsula. MSCI's emerging equity benchmark fell 0.74
percent, its sharpest one-day drop since mid-June.
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 21:05 GMT:

 Stock indexes                                 daily %     YTD %
                                      Latest    change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1,006.72    -0.74    +16.75
 MSCI LatAm                          2,558.66    +0.03     +9.31
 Brazil Bovespa                     63,231.59    -0.08     +4.99
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                 50,041.58    -0.13     +9.64
 Chile IPSA                          4,836.51    +1.10    +16.50
 Chile IGPA                         24,187.52    +0.96    +16.66
 Argentina MerVal                   22,385.79    +0.76    +32.32
 Colombia IGBC                      10,991.57    +0.92     +8.53
 Venezuela IBC                     123,644.98    +0.23   +289.98
                                                                
 Currencies                                    daily %     YTD %
                                                change    change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                            3.310    -0.05     -1.82
 Mexico peso                           18.212    +0.05    +13.90
 Chile peso                           663.500    +0.03     +1.09
 Colombia peso                      3,045.000    -0.01     -1.43
 Peru sol                               3.257    -0.34     +4.82
 Argentina peso (interbank)            16.910    -0.35     -6.12
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.910    +0.00     -0.53
                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft)

