FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso extends gains on trade talk hopes
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#图片精选
频道
专题
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
深度分析
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
中国财经
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午4点13分 / 1 天前

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso extends gains on trade talk hopes

4 分钟阅读

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso extended
gains on Monday as investors hoped that talks between Mexico and
the United States over the North America Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA) could soon reach a favorable conclusion.
    After suffering for months on concerns that U.S. President
Donald Trump could scrap NAFTA, the Mexican peso has
since stabilized as he adopted a more constructive rhetoric. 
    Trump hailed progress on trade after meeting Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday on the sidelines of the
G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Mexican government has said
it expects a general agreement on reworking the trade deal by
the end of 2017.
    The peso firmed 0.7 percent, touching its strongest since
late June. Also boosting the demand for the currency was a
central bank decision to renew $200 million worth of foreign
exchange hedging instruments.
    The Brazilian real also found support in central bank
intervention, after the bank indicated it could fully roll over
$6.2 billion worth of currency swaps maturing next month. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.8
percent, as shares of miner Vale SA tracked iron ore
prices higher.
    Shares of Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas
flip-flops, fell 1.6 percent after Reuters reported controlling
shareholder J&F Investimentos ended talks to sell a controlling
stake in the company.
    Power utility Light SA jumped to the highest
level in 16 years after shareholder Cia Energética de Minas
Gerais SA decided to fully dispose of its stake as
part of a divestment plan.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1008.45      0.6    16.26
 MSCI LatAm                          2584.71     1.67     8.62
 Brazil Bovespa                     62807.70     0.78     4.28
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                 50508.00      0.9    10.66
 Chile IPSA                          4898.09     0.89    17.99
 Chile IGPA                         24482.71     0.81    18.08
 Argentina MerVal                   22093.52      0.3    30.59
 Colombia IGBC                      10920.79    -0.16     7.83
 Venezuela IBC                     123527.80     0.06   289.61
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2625     0.50    -0.41
 Mexico peso                         17.9800     0.71    15.37
 Chile peso                           666.41     0.11     0.64
 Colombia peso                        3061.5     0.93    -1.96
 Peru sol                              3.255    -0.06     4.88
 Argentina peso (interbank)          16.9950    -0.09    -6.59
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             17.17     0.17    -2.04
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below