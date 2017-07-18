EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits 14-month high, Brazil real firms sharply

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso hit a more than 14-month high on Tuesday and Brazil's real firmed sharply after the collapse of a key U.S. healthcare bill fostered doubts about President Donald Trump's economic plans and broadly weighed on the dollar. Trump's promises to cut taxes and boost spending has triggered expectations of faster inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more than expected, potentially draining capital from emerging markets. Trader skepticism over Trump's pledges grew after a second attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to pass a healthcare reform bill failed, casting further doubt over the Fed's plan to hike rates once more this year. Currencies from Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia strengthened between 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, extending gains last week. Mexico's peso traded at its strongest since early May 2016 while the Brazilian real firmed to its best against the dollar since mid-May 2017. Wider emerging market stocks flirted with 27-month highs but Latin American bourses mostly slipped as traders feared slower growth could translate into lower U.S. imports from key trading partners in the region. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged up 0.19 percent, helped by gains in shares of wood pulp maker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20:14 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,053.52 +0.19 +21.95 MSCI LatAm 2,737.28 +0.61 +16.24 Brazil Bovespa 65,337.67 +0.19 +8.49 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 51,099.71 -0.45 +11.96 Chile IPSA 5,039.72 -0.14 +21.40 Chile IGPA 25,151.92 -0.08 +21.31 Argentina MerVal 21,053.48 -1.14 +24.45 Colombia IGBC 10,984.20 -0.61 +8.45 Venezuela IBC 130,240.12 -0.12 +310.78 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1547 +0.80 +3.00 Mexico peso 17.479 +0.64 +18.68 Chile peso 655.500 +0.63 +2.32 Colombia peso 3,016.000 +0.49 -0.48 Peru sol 3.243 +0.12 +5.27 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.115 -1.08 -7.25 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.790 -0.39 -5.45 (Additonal reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)