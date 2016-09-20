版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares up on Petrobras investment plan

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazilian shares rose on
Tuesday after Petrobras slashed its planned investment by 25
percent, pleasing traders concerned with the indebted
state-controlled oil company's health.
    Petróleo Brasileiro SA  is seeking to
reduce the largest debt burden among global petroleum firms and
revive investor confidence battered by a corruption scandal.
 
    Brasil Plural Corretora analysts said the forecasts are
"attractive, but challenging," noting the market has shown
"goodwill" toward the company's new management. 
    Petrobras provided the biggest boost to Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa stock index, but gains were limited by a sharp
drop in shares of Rumo Logística Operadora Multimodal SA
.
    Prosecutors demanded the cancellation of Rumo's right to
operate railways in the country's largest port of Santos,
alleging that the companies in the Portofer consortium formed a
cartel.
    Other Latin American markets seesawed ahead of policy
statements by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan on
Wednesday.
    Credit Suisse analysts expect Japan's central bank to remain
on hold at least until the publication of its next outlook
report, in November.
    But the Fed should strike a hawkish tone following this
week's meeting despite a recent bout of mixed economic figures,
they added.
    Mexico's peso  hit a new record low at 19.85
per dollar, weakening for the ninth session in the last ten.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
 Stock indexes                 Latest        Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets             899.10     0.16     13.04
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2,335.87     0.53     26.98
 Brazil Bovespa                 57,785.94     0.76     33.30
 Mexico IPC                     46,268.58     0.87      7.66
 Chile IPSA                      4,045.09    -0.08      9.91
 Chile IGPA                     20,145.58    -0.04     10.99
 Argentina MerVal               16,095.80     0.65     37.86
 Colombia IGBC                   9,880.12    -0.86     15.59
 Venezuela IBC                  12,064.88    -0.71    -17.30
                                                            
 Currencies                        Latest    Daily   YTD pct
                                               pct    change
                                            change  
 Brazil real                       3.2577     0.59     21.16
 Mexico peso                      19.8285    -0.72    -13.10
 Chile peso                         672.2     0.64      5.58
 Colombia peso                   2,907.01     0.31      9.02
 Peru sol                           3.385     0.09      0.86
 Argentina peso (interbank)       15.1600    -0.03    -14.36
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)          15.59     0.06     -8.47
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)

