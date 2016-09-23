EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies fall across the board as Fed comments weigh

(Updates with closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday as investors booked profits from a two-day rally after Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said he believed rates should be raised gradually now. Rosengren was one of three members of the Federal Open Market Committee to dissent at this week's monetary policy meeting that left U.S. interest rates unchanged at a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent. "It runs against the dovish talk" heard recently from the Fed, 4Cast economist Pedro Tuesta said. Fed policymakers reduced their forecasts of annual rate increases to two from three for 2017 to 2018 in the policy statement released after Wednesday's meeting, boosting higher-yielding emerging market assets. The Mexican peso weakened 0.85 percent on Friday after strengthening during the previous two sessions, while the Colombian peso dropped 1.14 percent. The two currencies also suffered the impact of a 4-percent slump in crude prices, a key export and source of tax revenue for both Mexico and Colombia. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.5 percent, dragged lower by blue-chip shares such as state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA. But shares of Fibria Celulose SA and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA rose after Itaú BBA raised its recommendation for Brazilian pulpmakers. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2215 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 917.50 -0.37 15.53 MSCI LatAm 2,400.03 -1.18 31.16 Brazil Bovespa 58,697.00 -0.5 35.40 Mexico IPC 47,778.48 -0.41 11.17 Chile IPSA 4,094.00 -0.15 11.24 Chile IGPA 20,370.06 -0.11 12.22 Argentina MerVal 16,441.71 -1.2 40.83 Colombia IGBC 9,937.70 -0.57 16.27 Venezuela IBC 12,503.98 -0.01 -14.29 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2472 -0.66 21.55 Mexico peso 19.78 -0.85 -12.89 Chile peso 661 -0.27 7.37 Colombia peso 2,919 -1.14 8.57 Peru sol 3.356 -0.39 1.73 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.165 -0.03 -14.39 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.67 -0.13 -8.93 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)