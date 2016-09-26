EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly slip ahead of U.S. debate

By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Latin American mostly fell on
Monday as traders favored caution following a volatile week and
ahead of a widely awaited U.S. presidential debate.
Uncertainty over the timing of the next U.S. rate increase
as well a possible agreement to curb global oil output has
boosted volatility in emerging markets recently.
At is last policy meeting last week, the Federal Reserve
signaled it will tighten policy very slowly after a mixed batch
of economic figures.
But Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Friday he
believed rates should rise now, increasing investors' confusion
over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
"It feels like the Fed is divided, so the market reacts
strongly to any slight comment" on the possibility of a U.S.
rate hike, Intercam brokerage trader Glauber Romano said.
The Mexican peso slipped 0.3 percent on
Monday after reaching new historic lows last week, while the
Brazilian real strengthened 0.6 percent.
The November U.S. presidential elections have also
increasingly moved to the forefront as polls show a tight race
between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
"The greater challenge for the FX market comes from the
uncertainty that a Trump presidency could create," analysts with
HSBC wrote in a client note.
They said the Mexican peso would likely sell off in case
Trump emerges victorious as he pledged to curtail U.S. trade and
financial flows with Mexico.
Clinton and Trump will face off for the first time on Monday
in a presidential debate after market close.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 905.65 -1.29 15.53
MSCI LatAm 2375.73 -1.01 31.16
Brazil Bovespa 58163.18 -0.91 34.17
Mexico IPC 47351.48 -0.89 10.18
Chile IPSA 4084.37 -0.24 10.98
Chile IGPA 20329.99 -0.2 12.00
Argentina MerVal 16380.32 -0.37 40.30
Colombia IGBC 9854.13 -0.84 15.29
Venezuela IBC 12666.94 1.3 -13.17
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2257 0.64 22.36
Mexico peso 19.8050 -0.13 -13.00
Chile peso 661.4 -0.06 7.30
Colombia peso 2921 -0.07 8.50
Peru sol 3.361 -0.15 1.58
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2175 -0.28 -14.69
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.76 -0.25 -9.45
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)