UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly slip ahead of U.S. debate

(Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Latin American stocks mostly
fell on Monday as traders favored caution following a volatile
week and ahead of a much anticipated U.S. presidential debate.
    Uncertainty over the timing of the next U.S. rate increase
as well as a possible agreement to curb global oil output has
boosted volatility in emerging markets recently.
    At its last policy meeting last week, the Federal Reserve
signaled it would tighten policy very slowly after a mixed batch
of economic figures. 
    But Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Friday he
believed rates should rise now, increasing investors' confusion
over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. 
    "It feels like the Fed is divided, so the market reacts
strongly to any slight comment" on the possibility of a U.S.
rate hike, Intercam brokerage trader Glauber Romano said.
    The Mexican peso  slipped 0.56 percent on
Monday to 19.890 pesos per greenback after reaching new historic
lows last week, while the Brazilian real strengthened 0.2
percent.
    The Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election has also increasingly
moved to the forefront as polls show a tight race between
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
    "The greater challenge for the FX market comes from the
uncertainty that a Trump presidency could create," analysts with
HSBC wrote in a client note.
    They said the Mexican peso would likely sell off in case
Trump emerges victorious as he pledged to curtail U.S. trade and
financial flows with Mexico.
    Clinton and Trump will face off for the first time on Monday
in a presidential debate at at 9 p.m. (0100 GMT on Tuesday)
 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT:
    
    
 Latin American market                             
 prices from Reuters                        
                                            
 Stock indexes                     daily %    YTD %
                                    change   change
                        Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets     905.49    -1.31    14.02
                                            
 MSCI LatAm               2366.54     -1.4    29.33
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa          58053.53     -1.1    33.92
                                            
 Mexico IPC              47252.54     -1.1     9.95
                                            
 Chile IPSA               4089.39    -0.11    11.12
                                            
 Chile IGPA              20351.04    -0.09    12.12
                                            
 Argentina MerVal        16356.44    -0.51    40.10
                                            
 Colombia IGBC            9882.73    -0.55    15.62
                                            
 Venezuela IBC           12661.68     1.26   -13.21
                                            
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

