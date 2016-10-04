版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies seesaw on higher oil, Fed jitters

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 4 Most Latin American stocks and
currencies seesawed on Tuesday as investors reacted to local
issues as well as rising oil prices and uncertainty over U.S.
monetary policy.
    Crude oil prices drifted, rising early to hit four-month
highs on optimism about an OPEC deal to freeze output levels,
then fading as a surging dollar weighed on greenback-denominated
commodities. 
    The Mexican peso firmed 0.5 percent, strengthening
for a third straight day. But the Colombian peso weakened
about 1 percent, extending losses after voters rejected a peace
deal with Marxist FARC rebels.
    Volatility has spiked in emerging markets over the last few
months as traders seek to decipher the U.S. Federal Reserve's
strategy for increasing interest rates.
    Contradictory comments by Fed officials have boosted
uncertainty over when rates will rise for only the second time
in a decade.
    Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said he would have
voted in favor of an interest rate hike at the Fed's September
policy meeting had he been able to vote, reflecting the growing
pressure on Fed Chair Janet Yellen to raise rates. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed.
Shares of Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA weighed on the
index on a report that it could make an offer for the fuel
distribution unit of state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA. But other financial shares rose,
providing some support.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                915.29      0.4    14.79
 MSCI LatAm                          2423.28     0.29    32.05
 Brazil Bovespa                     59353.90    -0.18    36.92
 Mexico IPC                         47797.35     0.41    11.21
 Chile IPSA                          4056.10     0.47    10.21
 Chile IGPA                         20225.88      0.4    11.43
 Argentina MerVal                   16946.89     0.59    45.15
 Colombia IGBC                       9813.16     0.01    14.81
 Venezuela IBC                      12979.99    -1.03   -11.02
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2193    -0.46    22.60
 Mexico peso                         19.1600     0.71   -10.07
 Chile peso                            662.9    -0.44     7.06
 Colombia peso                       2963.07    -1.12     6.96
 Peru sol                              3.396    -0.44     0.53
 Argentina peso (interbank)          15.1775     0.15   -14.46
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.53     0.77    -8.11
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
David Gregorio)

