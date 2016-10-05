EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly rise on U.S. crude stock drop

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Latin American stocks and currencies mostly rose on Wednesday after a surprising weekly drawdown in U.S. crude stocks drove oil prices to their highest since June. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude stockpiles fell nearly 3 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 30, marking a fifth straight weekly drop. Currencies from oil-exporting economies were the biggest gainers, with the Colombian peso rebounding from its largest two-day drop since late July. Colombian voters rejected on Sunday a peace deal with Marxist FARC rebels, hammering the currency. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 1.6 percent, nearing a two-year peak. Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA rose ahead of a planned vote of a bill ending the requirement that it lead all new projects in the country's Subsalt Polygon region. Expectations that Petrobras, as the company is known, will manage to cut debt by selling its fuel distribution unit also supported the stock. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1650 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 915.22 -0.04 15.3 MSCI LatAm 2441.16 0.82 32.33 Brazil Bovespa 60310.23 1.64 39.12 Mexico IPC 48017.92 0.23 11.73 Chile IPSA 4072.39 0.22 10.66 Chile IGPA 20297.25 0.21 11.82 Argentina MerVal 17053.12 1.06 46.06 Colombia IGBC 9886.81 0.4 15.67 Venezuela IBC 13532.18 3.7 -7.24 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2302 0.73 22.19 Mexico peso 19.2090 0.60 -10.30 Chile peso 664.8 -0.24 6.75 Colombia peso 2936.32 1.32 7.93 Peru sol 3.396 0.15 0.53 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1800 -0.07 -14.48 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.52 0.32 -8.05 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)