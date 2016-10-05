版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 00:56 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies mostly rise on U.S. crude stock drop

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Latin American stocks and
currencies mostly rose on Wednesday after a surprising weekly
drawdown in U.S. crude stocks drove oil prices to their highest
since June.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude
stockpiles fell nearly 3 million barrels for the week ended
Sept. 30, marking a fifth straight weekly drop.
    Currencies from oil-exporting economies were the biggest
gainers, with the Colombian peso rebounding from its
largest two-day drop since late July.
    Colombian voters rejected on Sunday a peace deal with
Marxist FARC rebels, hammering the currency. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 1.6 percent,
nearing a two-year peak.
    Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA  rose ahead of a planned vote of a bill 
ending the requirement that it lead all new projects in the
country's Subsalt Polygon region.
    Expectations that Petrobras, as the company is known, will
manage to cut debt by selling its fuel distribution unit also
supported the stock.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1650 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets               915.22    -0.04     15.3
 MSCI LatAm                         2441.16     0.82    32.33
 Brazil Bovespa                    60310.23     1.64    39.12
 Mexico IPC                        48017.92     0.23    11.73
 Chile IPSA                         4072.39     0.22    10.66
 Chile IGPA                        20297.25     0.21    11.82
 Argentina MerVal                  17053.12     1.06    46.06
 Colombia IGBC                      9886.81      0.4    15.67
 Venezuela IBC                     13532.18      3.7    -7.24
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.2302     0.73    22.19
 Mexico peso                        19.2090     0.60   -10.30
 Chile peso                           664.8    -0.24     6.75
 Colombia peso                      2936.32     1.32     7.93
 Peru sol                             3.396     0.15     0.53
 Argentina peso (interbank)         15.1800    -0.07   -14.48
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.52     0.32    -8.05
                                                      
 
            

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐