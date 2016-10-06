EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies mostly weaken ahead of U.S. payrolls report

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Latin American currencies
mostly weakened in early trading on Thursday as traders awaited
a widely watched U.S. employment report due on Friday for clues
over when interest rates will rise.
A stretch of strong U.S. economic data, the latest a report
on Wednesday showing services activity at an 11-month high, have
boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will act soon,
denting demand for higher-yielding emerging market currencies.
The Brazilian real weakened 0.5 percent and the
Mexican peso slipped 0.3 percent.
The mood was somewhat less bearish in stock markets,
however, as a stronger U.S. economy could translate into demand
for exports from emerging markets.
MSCI's emerging benchmark hit a one-week high,
following developed bourses higher and lifted by gains across
Asia , Turkey and parts of central and
eastern Europe.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.1
percent, supported by rising shares of state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and
planemaker Embraer SA.
Shares in meatpacker JBS SA fell 1.4 percent as
investors booked profits following a sharp increase the day
before, limiting gains in the index.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1320 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 916.25 0.11 15.25
MSCI LatAm 2440.08 0.09 33.24
Brazil Bovespa 60352.99 0.16 39.22
Chile IPSA 4080.97 -0.1 10.89
Chile IGPA 20340.77 -0.07 12.06
Venezuela IBC 13332.32 -1.48 -8.61
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2354 -0.53 21.99
Mexico peso 19.2850 -0.36 -10.66
Chile peso 666.9 -0.31 6.42
Colombia peso 2934.53 -0.15 8.00
Peru sol 3.401 0.00 0.38
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.1800 0.10 -14.48
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.55 0.13 -8.23
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)