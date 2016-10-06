EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks mostly down ahead of U.S. payrolls report

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Latin American currencies and stocks mostly fell on Thursday as traders bet a closely watched U.S. employment report due on Friday will strengthen the case for an interest rate increase this year. Strong U.S. economic data has boosted expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon act on rates, denting demand for higher-yielding emerging market currencies. A report showed on Thursday the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to near a 43-year low. That reading comes a day before the government's September employment figures, a strong indicator of U.S. labor market strength. Economists polled by Reuters estimate a 175,000 increase in non-farm payrolls. The Chilean peso slipped 0.4 percent, while the Mexican peso weakened 0.2 percent. The mood was somewhat less bearish in stock markets, as a stronger U.S. economy could translate into demand for exports from emerging markets. MSCI's emerging benchmark hit a one-week high, following developed bourses higher and lifted by gains across Asia , Turkey and parts of central and eastern Europe. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped but losses were limited by a rise in shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and planemaker Embraer SA. The move came as lawmakers debated a constitutional amendment that would impose a ceiling on the growth of public spending. Analysts with political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said they expect Congress to swiftly approve the amendment, which traders see as crucial to regaining investor trust in Brazil. The proposal "contains only modest concessions to lawmakers focused on preserving social spending," they wrote in a report. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 914.80 -0.05 15.25 MSCI LatAm 2430.11 -0.32 33.24 Brazil Bovespa 60087.65 -0.28 38.61 Mexico IPC 47891.00 -0.52 11.43 Chile IPSA 4077.12 -0.2 10.78 Chile IGPA 20324.10 -0.15 11.97 Argentina MerVal 17052.74 -0.1 46.06 Colombia IGBC 9911.29 0.1 15.96 Venezuela IBC 13335.23 -1.46 -8.59 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2345 -0.51 22.03 Mexico peso 19.2600 -0.23 -10.54 Chile peso 667.7 -0.43 6.29 Colombia peso 2931.6 -0.05 8.11 Peru sol 3.411 -0.29 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.2500 -0.36 -14.87 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.59 0.06 -8.47 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Steve Orlofsky)