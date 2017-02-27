版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX little changed in pause before Trump speech

    MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Latin American currencies
were little changed on Monday but remained vulnerable to new
signs of protectionism by the United States that could hit
emerging markets.
    The pesos of Mexico, Chile and Colombia were mostly flat,
and Brazil, the region's top market, was closed for the Carnival
holiday.
    Investors moved to the sidelines before Tuesday's speech by
U.S. President Donald Trump to a joint session of Congress,
where he is expected to unveil some elements of his plans to cut
taxes and boost infrastructure spending.
    J.P. Morgan analysts told clients they expected Trump's
speech to "probably contain more negative EM (emerging markets)
language," although no dramatic anti-trade actions.
    Mexico's peso has rallied back more than 10 percent from a
record low hit just before Trump's inauguration last month. 
    The peso's gains have been partly fueled by bets that the
United States will not end up raising major barriers on
U.S.-bound Mexican goods.
    Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.6 percent as shares
in cement maker Cemex rose more than 3 percent  
    Shares in Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico
Mexicano (Femsa) edged up 0.2 percent after it
reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.

    
 Stock indexes                               daily   YTD %
                                                 %  change
                                  Latest    change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets              939.49   -0.43    9.42
 MSCI LatAm                        2613.23   -0.19   11.86
 Brazil Bovespa                   66662.10  closed   10.68
 Mexico IPC                       47349.20    0.64    3.74
 Chile IPSA                        4346.44    0.06    4.70
 Chile IGPA                       21742.65    0.08    4.86
 Argentina MerVal                 19117.45   -2.15   13.00
 Colombia IGBC                     9958.63    0.19   -1.67
 Venezuela IBC                    35710.09    2.22  144.79
                                                          
 Currencies                                  daily   YTD %
                                                 %  change
                                            change  
                                    Latest          
 Brazil real                        3.1100  closed   26.91
 Mexico peso                       19.9100    0.03  -13.46
                                                    
 Chile peso                         646.28   -0.04    9.81
 Colombia peso                      2891.3   -0.11    9.61
 Peru sol                            3.251    0.06    5.01
 Argentina peso (interbank)        15.4750    0.23  -16.11
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)           16.23    0.18  -12.08
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Peter Cooney)
