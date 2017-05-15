EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets rise as commodities track oil higher

(Adds closing market prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, May 15 Latin American currencies and
stocks closed higher on Monday as talks of extended production
cuts lifted crude oil futures, triggering a rally across
commodity markets.
Oil jumped more than 2 percent to the highest in more than
three weeks after officials from Saudi Arabia and Russia said
supply cuts need to last into 2018.
Oil exporter Colombia's peso gained the most, with
the currencies of fellow crude producers Mexico and
Brazil also appreciating. Chile's peso and Peru's sol
strengthened as copper prices and other raw materials increased.
Demand for high-yielding emerging market currencies has
picked up following mixed U.S. economic data on Friday, which
cooled expectations of a rapid pace of Federal Reserve interest
rate increases in the coming months.
"The setback clouds the near-term outlook," analysts at
Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a note to clients.
MSCI's 23-country emerging market stock index posted
its sixth straight session of gains for the first time since
August.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.37
percent amid expectations that Congress will pass pension
reform.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at market
close:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,010.23 0.78 17.16
MSCI LatAm 2,751.40 1.24 17.55
Brazil Bovespa 68,474.19 0.37 13.69
Mexico IPC 49,678.96 0.51 8.84
Chile IPSA 4,890.96 0.8 17.81
Chile IGPA 24,511.09 0.74 18.22
Argentina MerVal 21,656.60 0.71 28.01
Colombia IGBC 10,870.24 1.05 7.33
Venezuela IBC 62,097.24 2.37 95.86
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.1060 0.58 4.41
Mexico peso 18.706 0.57 9.82
Chile peso 667.97 0.48 0.41
Colombia peso 2,879 1.41 4.09
Peru sol 3.263 0.21 2.77
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.53 -0.58 2.17
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.97 -0.25 5.05
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft)